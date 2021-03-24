MANCHESTER, Iowa — Iowa State University Extension and Outreach for Delaware County will host a Spa Retreat Day Camp for youth next month.
The camp will take place from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday, April 5, at Seibert Park, 508 Quaker Mill Drive.
The camp is open to ages 8 through 12. Participants will learn to make personal care products, including lotions, soaps, scrubs, lip balm and bath salts. They also will learn a variety of relaxation techniques.
The cost is $20.
Registration is due by Monday, March 29, and is available at forms.gle/Yw9XCdjH3ZhabfoFA.