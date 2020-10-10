Dubuque police said a man was arrested Friday after he displayed a large knife, and then, after dropping it, attacked a woman.
Kevin C. Gardner, 29, no permanent address, was arrested at 2:53 a.m. Friday in the area of 378 W. Locust St. on charges of assault while displaying a weapon, assault causing bodily injury and first-degree harassment.
Court documents state that Gardner was at the residence of Tiphani L. Breitspecker, 31, of 378 1/2 W. Locust St., then left to buy “dope.” He returned later angry and visibly under the influence of drugs.
He was escorted out of the apartment but demanded his belongings that still were inside. Documents state that when Breitspecker and two other people returned with his belongings, Gardner was outside of the door with a large knife.
“While holding the knife, Gardner was pointing it at Breitspecker and walking toward her saying, ‘We need to talk,’” documents state.
Gardner was convinced to put down the knife, but then he lunged at Breitspecker, pushing her against the door frame and grabbing her hair, documents state. The others present pulled Gardner off of her, but as he was leaving, he threatened her life.