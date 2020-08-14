A bicyclist was struck and injured by a vehicle Wednesday evening in Dubuque.
Michael D. Wagner, 53, of Dubuque, was transported to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital for treatment of his injuries, according to Dubuque police.
Police said Andrew S. Christiansen, 40, of Dubuque, was traveling west on Asbury Road and attempted to turn left into the parking lot of Walgreen’s, 2260 JFK Road, at 6:48 p.m. when his vehicle struck Wagner, who was cycling east on Asbury Road.
Christiansen was cited with failure to yield upon making a left turn.