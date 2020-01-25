Grievances from residents of Table Mound Mobile Home Parks in Dubuque drew U.S. Rep. Abby Finkenauer, D-Iowa, and other area elected officials to a living room in one of the residents’ homes Friday night.
Frank and Karla Shepherd invited officials, media and fellow members of the Dubuque Mobile Home Owners Association for a roundtable discussion about recent lot rent and fee hikes.
Iowa Rep. Lindsay James, D-Dubuque, Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker and Dubuque City Council Member Brett Shaw joined in the discussion, as they have been working with residents for months.
Table Mound Mobile Home Parks are located on opposite sides of U.S. 61/151 near Maquoketa Drive.
Both parks were purchased in 2017 by a company then known as RV Horizons Inc. That name later was changed to Impact MHC Management LLC, also known as Impact Communities.
Since then, residents have seen rate and fee increases every few months.
“Before Impact took over, I was paying $270 with utilities,” said Frank Shepherd, a retired resident of Table Mound for 10 years. “Now I’m paying more than $370 per month plus utilities.”
Carrie Presley, president of the association, said the lease with Impact comes with other fees as well. When she — having lived at Table Mound for years — upgraded to another home within the park, she landed a “new resident” rate and fee structure. Presley said she now pays $462 per month.
Residents received a letter in the same envelope as their monthly bill this month from Impact Communities district manager Mike Willis. It claims “the media and some local self-serving politicians have spread inaccurate information,” but admits to increasing rates by $138.55 in two years and six months.
Residents, though, said they want the affordable life they moved to the park for in the first place. Association Vice President Debi Hakanson said at least 25 people have turned over the keys to homes they own because they cannot afford to pay the rates or to move their homes.
“That’s why this is so predatory,” Finkenauer told the group. “They know you don’t want to leave. They know most of you cannot afford to. There have been no safeguards involved. That’s why it is a federal issue.”
Finkenauer has called for an investigation into the issue by the Federal Trade Commission and backs legislation that would create federal grants to help local groups buy parks before out-of-state companies can come in.
Finkenauer told reporters Friday that she was confident that the investigation would take place. She said she has discussed the issue with U.S. Sens. Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst, both Iowa Republicans, as well.