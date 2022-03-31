Published March 12, 1957: A major gas war that started here Dec. 16, 1956, came to an abrupt end at noon Tuesday as service station operators marked their pump prices back to "pre-war" prices. Arnie Noel, downtown station operator, is shown here taking down the last evidence of the war with apparent satisfaction.
Dubuquers have been paying attention to gasoline prices for decades, and there have been times during the city’s history that prices have made headlines.
During the 1970s oil crisis, high prices and supply shortfalls prompted local florists to limit deliveries to once per day.
A Dubuque gas station manager in 1974 advertised his prices 11 cents a gallon higher than what he actually charged, seeking to discourage sales and prolong his supply to benefit his regular customers.
When local gas prices rose from about 30 cents per gallon throughout much of the ’70s to hit a landmark $1 in 1979, antiquated pumps at some local stations had to display half-gallon prices because they were incapable of showing the full price because of the number of digits.
High local prices led to an investigation in the early 1990s, when a state lawmaker convened a public forum after self-serve unleaded costs rose to $1.12 per gallon while prices elsewhere in the region remained below a buck per gallon.
One of the first stories about gas prices to generate local headlines occurred 65 years ago, when a three-month “price war” ended, much to the dismay of motorists, who had benefited from per-gallon prices that had fallen to as little as 24 cents.
Here is how the Telegraph Herald reported on the resumption of normal pricing in its March 12, 1957, edition.
IT’S A SAD DAY AS ‘WAR’ ENDS
A gas war that lasted almost three months ended Tuesday.
Independent stations set prices ahead at 6 a.m. Tuesday, and the major stations followed at noon.
The price war began on Dec. 16, and since then motorists have been purchasing regular and premium gasoline at from 7- to 10-cent reductions.
Pump prices Tuesday at noon were changed back to “pre-war” prices, 31.9 for regular and 34.9 for premium, slightly lower at some stations.
Effects of the war reached far into the surrounding area, including stations at Dyersville and communities en route, and stations in Illinois and Wisconsin to a radius of more than 40 miles.
One operator at Dyersville said Tuesday afternoon that no word had reached him of the end of the war and that he feels it will take a day or two before prices in outlying communities will be raised.
“We will want to tell our customers about it first,” he said.