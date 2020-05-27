Dubuque’s Jule bus transit system will receive $3.6 million in federal funds to pay for continuing operations during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The City of Dubuque will receive the grant as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation.
The agency is allocating $25 billion in funding nationwide to help transit agencies respond to the pandemic.
Renee Tyler, the city’s director of transportation services, said the money will help pay for ongoing operations for city transit, including measures to combat the spread of COVID-19, supporting payroll and bus maintenance.
“As safety (personal protective equipment) gear is developed ... we have funds that we can make certain that our drivers are safe, that our passengers are safe as well, while still supplementing operations,” she said.
The city will be able to use the funds over the next three years, she said.
Transit officials seek to use the money so that services won’t suffer from the financial impacts that municipalities around the country are feeling as a result of the pandemic.
The city’s transit budget for the current fiscal year is about $4 million
Funds also will be used to help pay for people who have COVID-19 and are living in city-established shelters to receive transportation for nonambulatory services such as doctors’ appointments, Tyler said.