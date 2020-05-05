Dubuque City Council members on Monday voted unanimously for a resolution declaring that City Manager Mike Van Milligen’s job was safe and praised his work in the role.
“All evidence that I see in the large majority of the Dubuque community points to the fact that we have the right city manager to lead Dubuque right now,” said Council Member Brad Cavanagh.
Brett Shaw was among those who voted in favor of the resolution.
Last summer, he and three other then-council members pushed to fire Van Milligen, and on Saturday, he posted on Facebook about the resolution, saying, “Some people like being led by the nose but are too proud to admit it,” before calling out two fellow council members — David Resnick and Ric Jones — for comments they made regarding the city manager.
But he did not comment on his vote during Monday night’s meeting, and he did not immediately return a message seeking comment afterward.
Last summer, Shaw and now-former Council Members Luis Del Toro, Kate Larson and Jake Rios leveled accusations against Van Milligen that included claims of misleading council members and a loss of talented female and racially diverse staff due to “serious” cultural problems that led to a hostile workplace at City Hall.
Resnick told the Telegraph Herald last week, in part, that Van Milligen was “a victim of unethical behavior,” while Jones labeled the accusations against the city manager “a fabrication and garbage.”
Del Toro pushed back against those comments Monday in an email to council members asking that they reconsider the resolution.
In his email, Del Toro referenced a lawsuit filed last summer against the city by a female police captain claiming gender discrimination, harassment and retaliation. She retired in January and told the TH that her departure was prompted by council members’ refusal to hold accountable Van Milligen and Police Chief Mark Dalsing.
“Many times, upper leadership may not be directly responsible for shortcomings, but as the leaders of organizations, they bear responsibility just as would any individual under their direction for the outcomes and also any issues that may or may have existed under their watch,” Del Toro wrote. “No one is taking anything away from the city manager and his role in prior city successes detailed in this resolution. But you also can’t turn a blind eye to organizational concerns because of prior contributions.”
Del Toro, too, argued the resolution sends the wrong message to city staff who have or are experiencing workplace harassment and discrimination.
“To me, this sends the message that we don’t believe you,” he wrote.
But current council members on Monday night praised Van Milligen for operating “a lean and efficient organization” and deftly guiding the city through several crises, including economic downturns, natural disasters and the current COVID-19 pandemic.
The resolution, which was read by Mayor Roy Buol, talked about how Dubuque “has achieved international recognition for efforts to become a viable, livable and equitable community” during Van Milligen’s tenure. It praised “the seasoned and highly competent leadership of City Manager Mike Van Milligen, the people in place within the city organization and the existence of the partnerships that have been nurtured over the years,” saying they are “key to the community’s ability to operate efficiently and effectively on a routine basis and during times of extreme stress as occurs during disasters, with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic as a perfect example.”
In all his dealings with the city manager, Resnick said Van Milligen has always acted with honesty, professionalism and integrity.
Jones added, “It’s about the places we are today, the places we’re trying to get. This isn’t about throwing rocks against anyone from the past.”
Laura Roussell, who joined the council in January, said she has been “impressed with the diverse team Mike has built — their expertise, their enthusiasm and the way they work together.” She added that Van Milligen has built a well-known and well-earned reputation across the state as “a high-caliber city manager.”