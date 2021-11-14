BERNARD, Iowa – Jackie Kehr adjusted a glove on her 2-year-old daughter Ada’s hand – the toddler couldn’t wait to start plucking small pieces of plastic and rusted metal from beneath a tree.
“We come out to the parks a lot and see trash and we pick it up – so it’s good for them to see others doing it, too,” Jackie said as her 4-year-old daughter, Elna, picked up some nearby plastic and her husband, Andy, helped lift tires out of a nearby ravine.
The Dubuque family were among eight volunteers who participated in a cleanup event today at one of Dubuque County’s most-recently acquired wildlife areas.
Bowstring Wildlife Management Area sits astride Lytle Creek, located in southern Dubuque County about 30 minutes south of Dubuque.
“Dubuque County Conservation took possession of this property two years ago,” said Kaytlan Moeller, a naturalist with Dubuque County Conservation. “It’s 87 acres and it’s similar in feeling to Whitewater Canyon, it’s just smaller.”
The area features limestone outcroppings, forested areas, trails and fledgling restored prairie. It’s signature feature, however, is the relatively rare structure that gives the area its name.
“The main reason why the county was urged to purchase this property was the bridge structure,” Moeller said.
Shaped like a bowstring pointing skyward, the metal arch bridge with a wooden-plank deck spans Lytle Creek.
“It was a bowstring bridge built in 1878 and it is one of three bowstring bridges left in its original location in the state,” Moeller said.
The creek is becoming a popular route for kayakers.
“Lytle Creek has cool rock outcroppings all along the outside -- it’s just really scenic,” Moeller said. “It meanders over some tight corners and it’s got shallow pools where people fish for smallmouth bass. It’s a nice creek.”
The bridge once served a schoolhouse.
“Now, (the bridge) goes to one man’s property, which the county now owns,” Moeller said. “He will live there until he decides to move on, but the bridge is technically closed to through traffic except for him.”
During today’s cleanup event, volunteers their spent time addressing the results of one of the property’s former uses.
“A previous landowner used the property as a car mechanic area, so there’s a lot of boats, cars and trailers and metal and tires,” Moeller said. “We have moved, with the help of Eagle Scouts, a semi-load of tires, but there’s probably the same amount out there. Today, we’re going into some hard-to-reach areas, like some steep ravines, and pulling out tires and metal (pieces) and getting them to the trails. Then, over the next week here, staff and volunteers will be utilizing UTVs and put it into a roll-off dumpster.”
Ryan Kester, who lives in rural Dubuque County near Peosta, is one of the Eagle Scouts who has spent time rehabilitating the Bowstring area. He attended today’s volunteer cleanup event with his dad, Chris.
“This is a really nice place,” Ryan said. “It’s kind of a shame that so much of it has had junk piled onto it. There are some nice trails heading into the woods and there’s some nice prairie up on the top of the hill.”
Ryan estimates that he removed about 2,000 tires from the area during his Eagle Scout project.
“We can to know about (the area) through our scoutmaster,” Chris said. “We took a ride out here and thought it’s a pretty neat place – it just needs to get cleaned up.”
The county recently purchased an additional two-and-a-half acres at the area.
“It’s going to be graded out for a nicer parking area,” Moeller said. “Now, there are only two parking spots. Also, the county is going to build a kayak launch here.”
Moeller said conservation staff were challenged to find an efficient and inexpensive way to dispose of the tires.
“We’re working with a company out of Des Moines that will recycle them,” she said.