Citing fundraising challenges, United Way of Dubuque Area Tri-States today allocated $150,000 less in grants for local programs this year than in 2019.
The organization announced the allocation of $850,000 to 31 programs of local nonprofit agencies in the categories of health, education and income stability in 10 counties in the region. The grant recipients include nine programs receiving local United Way funds for the first time.
“It’s a time of uncertainty, and we know how badly our nonprofits are going to need this, so we are digging into our reserves so we can maintain that $850,000 level of giving,” said Danielle Peterson, the organization’s president and CEO.
The organization allocated $1 million in grants to 35 local programs in 2019.
Peterson said giving has been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve had people who have made pledges who aren’t working anymore, and workplace (fundraising campaigns) are difficult to run when you don’t have people in your workplace,” she said.
The local group serves all of Clayton, Delaware, Dubuque and Jackson counties in Iowa and Jo Daviess County, Ill.; as well as parts of Allamakee and Fayette counties in Iowa, Grant and Lafayette counties in Wisconsin and Carroll County, Ill.
Five years ago, United Way began shifting its grant-making process to a competitive model that awarded funds to organizations that demonstrated communitywide impact in three areas: health, education and income stability.
This year, 51 programs applied for funding, and grants were awarded to 31, according to a press release.
This year’s grant recipients and their categories are:
Health
- Almost Home, jail diversion and dual-diagnosis, $10,710
- Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque, meal/education program, $72,250
- Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of Dubuque, brain health counseling, $85,000
- *Crescent Community Health Center, Dubuque Pacific Islander Health Project, $27,693
- Dubuque Community YMCA/YWCA, victim services shelter, $85,000
- *Friends of Iowa CASA & FCRB, CASA program expansion and Foster Care Review Board facilitation, $34,997
- *Mindful Minutes for Schools, yoga in the schools middle school project, $12,665
- Regional Transit Authority, Rides for Wellness, $7,500
- Riverview Center, therapy services, $36,197
- Substance Abuse Services Center, high-risk youth program, $21,250
Education
- Dubuque Area Labor-Management Council, Tech WORKS program, $5,525
- Dubuque Dream Center, school connectors/mentors, $12,749
- *Dubuque Regional Humane Society, humane education, $8,500
- Foundation for Dubuque Public Schools, personal empowerment, $17,000
- Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa & Western Illinois, leadership and character building, $16,150
- Helping Services for Youth & Families, youth mentoring, $9,853
- Hillcrest Family Services, Mentor Dubuque, $55,250
- St. Mark Youth Enrichment, social-emotional programming, $12,500
- *Steeple Square, Marita Theisen Childcare Center programming, $12,325
- The Workshop, comprehensive vocational/educational training, $28,050
- *Two by Two Character Development, Kindhearted Kids programming, $17,000
Income
- American Red Cross, disaster services, $51,956
- Community Solutions of Eastern Iowa, Housing & Homeless Solutions for Eastern Iowa, $40,303
- Dubuque Area Labor Harvest, food giveaway and hot breakfasts, $8,500
- Dubuque Visiting Nurse Association, representative payee program, $29,750
- *Friends of the Family, housing stability, $10,200
- *Fountain of Youth, Partners in Change, $12,325
- *Hawkeye Area Community Action Program, regional housing, $25,500
- Iowa Legal Aid, financial stability program, $38,250
- Opening Doors, Teresa Shelter, $21,250
- The Salvation Army, emergency food pantry, $23,800
*New program receiving funds in 2020.