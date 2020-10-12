News in your town

Biz Buzz: Longtime Dubuque restaurant launches food truck; new store in Galena; film crews visit Jo Daviess County

UW-P students pursuing project to increase inclusivity at play areas

Southwest Wisconsin elementary school switching to virtual learning due to COVID-19 case

Person who makes a difference: Pandemic prompts Lancaster man to exercise heart

2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque

5 more charges filed against Shullsburg man accused of being intoxicated in crash that injured 6

Online registration to begin for Salvation Army Christmas assistance

Utility bill assistance available for Iowa residents experiencing COVID-19 loss of income

Dubuque Community School Board to get COVID-19 update

1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque

Election preview, Iowa House District 57: Lundgren vows to keep focus on health, clearing red tape

2 hurt in crash Saturday in Dubuque

75 additional COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 20 more in Grant County

Southwest Wisconsin elementary school switching to virtual learning due to COVID-19 case

Local medical organization to open new dialysis center to fill void

Election preview, Iowa House District 57: Quinn wants more funding for education, changes to economic approaches

1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque roundabout

Latest COVID-19 case counts for Dubuque County school systems

Iowa Supreme Court to hear appeal in Dubuque drug case

Southwest Wisconsin elementary school switching to virtual learning due to COVID-19 case

1 resident displaced in Manchester apartment fire

85 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County in 24 hours; 14 more in Delaware County

1 hurt in 2-vehicle crash in Dubuque roundabout

2 hurt in crash involving 3 vehicles in Dubuque

Maquoketa restaurant temporarily closing due to COVID-19 exposure

Latest COVID-19 case counts for Dubuque County school systems

Online registration to begin for Salvation Army Christmas assistance

Utility bill assistance available for Iowa residents experiencing COVID-19 loss of income

Motorcyclist killed in Jo Daviess County crash

Officials celebrate donation that created popular new Dubuque-area recreational area

Retailer donates supplies to Dubuque Community Schools

100 new COVID-19 cases in Dubuque County, 54 in Grant County

Closure extended for stretch of busy Dubuque roadway

Write the caption, Sunday, Oct. 11

Maquoketa woman who stabbed man pleads guilty

Stretch of Heritage Trail to close for up to 2 months for bridge work

Attempted murder, 5 other charges against Dubuque teen dismissed over witness issues

Week in review: 6 notable stories from last 7 days

Politics: Congressional candidates make local stops

Local law enforcement reports

Dubuque eatery becoming neighborhood staple, city favorite

Tri-state people in business: New hires, promotions, achievements

2 injured in wreck near Manchester

Reynolds extends disaster proclamation for derecho damage for counties including Jackson, Jones

Election preview, Iowa's First Congressional District: Hinson wants to bring focus 'back to constituents'