After years of effort, Iowa lawmakers supporting a bill to allow local governments to partner with nonprofits to acquire and rehabilitate properties are confident that it will pass through the Legislature this year.
The bill, which advanced out of an Iowa Senate subcommittee this week with unanimous, bipartisan support, would authorize local governments and nonprofits to acquire properties for which the private sector has failed to find a use, such as abandoned structures or tax-delinquent properties.
The legislation originated with Iowa Sen. Pam Jochum, D-Dubuque, who started to work on it in 2017.
“I think it will be a very helpful tool for local communities to take care of vacant properties and get them suitable and help out Main Street,” Jochum said after the subcommittee meeting. “It’s been a long time coming.”
With Republican co-sponsors such as Sen. Mark Lofgren, of Muscatine, the bill was approved by both the Senate Local Government and Ways and Means committees in 2021. But it has never received a vote from the full Senate.
This year, however, Sen. Dan Dawson, R-Council Bluffs — who chairs the Ways and Means Committee— has put his weight behind the legislation. He said during the subcommittee meeting that the bill would mean city and county governments would not have to try to rehabilitate dilapidated properties on their own.
“Everyone kind of tackles the problem from different angles,” he said. “What this bill does is create that unified approach, where we allow these entities to enter a 28E (agreement) with a nonprofit group. Hopefully that nonprofit would be the point person to look at the county as a whole and how to deal with dilapidated housing.”
East Central Intergovernmental Association was key in early discussions around the bill, working with University of Iowa’s Law Clinic to study land banks.
“We view Land Banks as a valuable tool that can be used in our region to fight slum, blight and abandoned properties and to encourage purposeful redevelopment converting these neighborhood liabilities into assets that advance community based goals, one of which can include affordable housing development,” Michelle Schnier, ECIA director of housing and support services, wrote in an email.
Jochum said the bill would allow local governments the freedom to treat acquired properties as they thought best.
“The city can decide whether or not it wants to forgive the back taxes that are owed on it, so they can make it more palatable for the nonprofit,” she said. “They can decide then if they want to lease it, lease to own or sell it outright.”
Lofgren stressed that the program would not insert local governments into the property development industry.
“Land banks do not want to be a developer,” he said. “What they do is teeing things up for a developer.”
The bill is scheduled for a vote in the Senate Ways and Means Committee today .