Impassioned residents made the case for their preferred new names for a city park during a Dubuque Parks and Recreation Commission meeting this week.
About 20 people turned out to the meeting at which commission members discussed making a recommendation on a new name for the parcel formerly known as Pyatigorsk Park.
The commission ultimately voted to table making a recommendation until its meeting on April 11. Whichever name members recommend will require final approval by the Dubuque City Council.
The park, located at 16th Street and Kerper Boulevard, previously was named in honor of Dubuque’s former sister city, Pyatigorsk, Russia.
In July, the Sister City Committee of Travel Dubuque agreed to suspend the sister city status with Pyatigorsk, citing Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. In August, City Council members agreed to remove any signage relating to Pyatigorsk and directed city staff to determine a process for renaming the park.
City staff invited residents to submit their own suggestions for renaming the park. More than 100 submissions were received.
Ahead of this week’s meeting, the Parks and Recreation Commission already had narrowed the list down to seven possible names to recommend to Dubuque City Council. The seven names are:
- Matthew Spautz Park, for the Dubuque native and U.S. Army sergeant who was killed in action during World War I.
Ted Ellsworth Park, for the Dubuque native who joined the British Army in World War II before the U.S. joined the fighting, then later transferred to the U.S. Army.
Gordon Kilgore Park, for the longtime Dubuque radio news director posthumously inducted into the Iowa Broadcasters Association Hall of Fame.
- Sister Carolyn Farrell Park, named for Dubuque’s first female City Council member and the city’s only female mayor, who held the latter post in 1980.
- Jaycees Park and Trail.
- Kerper Riverwalk Park.
- Nathaniel Morgan Park, for a Black man who was lynched by a White mob in Dubuque in 1840. He and his wife, Charlotte, were among the first settlers in Dubuque in the 1830s.
About half of the meeting attendees wore colored stickers with “Ted Ellsworth Park” printed on them to support the World War II veteran who later served two terms in the Iowa House of Representatives.
Dubuque resident Jack Wertzberger said Ellsworth was a one-of-a-kind local resident who deserved to be honored by the city.
“Ted was the most decorated combat soldier in Dubuque’s history since the Civil War,” Wertzberger said. “I ask that every consideration be given to naming the park after Ted.”
Dubuque resident Michael Spautz asked commission members to name the park after his great-uncle, Matthew Spautz. For his service in France, Matthew Spautz was awarded the Distinguished Service Cross, the second-highest military decoration awarded by the U.S. Army.
“He gave his life so that liberty and freedom could live,” Michael Spautz said. “I hope you can make this happen for him by naming the park in his honor.”
One attendee spoke in favor of the name Jaycees Park and Trail. Another noted her support for naming the park for Sister Carolyn Farrell.
One resident spoke in favor of a park name that wasn’t among the list of finalists.
Kevin Firnstahl, chair of the Sister City Committee, urged commission members to recommend the park be named Sister City Park to maintain the park’s original purpose of promoting the sister city program.
Firnstahl said he felt the Sister City Committee should have been given more input on how the park should be renamed.
“I also want to express my disappointment that the Sister City Committee was not advised or counseled on this project,” Firnstahl said. “We had some input that might have been valuable at the time.”
Commission Chair Jennifer Tigges said the cases made by residents were insightful, but she stressed that the renaming of the park is not a popularity contest.
“There are a lot of criteria that we have to look at,” Tigges said. “We are going to pick what we feel best fits that criteria.”
Commission members agreed that whichever name is chosen will be picked from a list of exceptional options.
“I think all the submissions are fantastic,” said Commission Member Ron Axtell. “Unfortunately, we only have one park.”
