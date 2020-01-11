SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
Imagination Center, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Biermann Road. Explore and create at three creation stations.
Clothes Give Away, 9 p.m., Dubuque Church of God, 1496 Central Ave. Clothes of all sizes for all ages. All are welcome. Details: Rev. Kuhn, 563-581-3101.
Play-palooza , Platteville (Wis.) Public Library, 225 W. Main St. Toys, puppets, puzzles, games and more for parents and young children.
PERFORMING ARTS
Saturday
Joie Wails, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Matt McPherson, 7 p.m., Mac’s Wine Cellar, 144 S. Main St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
John Moran, 8 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge.
Karaoke with Becky McMahon 9 p.m., Dog House Lounge, 1646 Asbury Road.
Latin Club Night featuring DJ Papi, 9 p.m., The Smokestack, 62 E. Seventh St.
Sunday
Massey Road, 1:30 p.m., Sundown Mountain, 16991 Asbury Road, Tips Up Food & Spirits.
Becky McMahon, 3 p.m., Stone Cliff Winery, 600 Star Brewery Drive, suite 100.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Jane Austen and the Uses of the Gothic, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library. Using examples from Northanger Abbey, Carol Poston (Professor Emerita, St. Xavier University) will examine how Austen used the rich tradition of the female Gothic.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Attitude Adjustment Group, 1166 Main St. lower level. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 9 a.m., Westside Club Room, 1646 Asbury Road, suite 7. Just the first 164 Pages Group.
Al-Anon Saturday Morning AFG, 9 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, conference room 1B.
AA Women’s Group, 10:30 a.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1A.
Pet Loss Support Group, 11 a.m., Dubuque Regional Humane Society, 4242 Chavenelle Road. Assists people through the grieving process of losing a pet. Free. Open to public.
Debtors Anonymous, MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, room 1H. Money and debt meeting from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., with quiet time for working on numbers from 11:30 to noon. Details: debtorsanonymous.org.
Sunday
Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book, 6:30 p.m., Dickeyville (Wis.) village offices, 500 East Ave. Details: 608-331-0255.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center, 250 Mercy Drive, sixth floor, room 6D. A 12-step group. Details: 563-557-9196.
PURSUITS & HOBBIES
Safe Maker Training, 10 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Learn the safety basics for the Makerspace materials. Register on the website.
DIY Photo Tiles, 10:30 a.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Collage and waterproof tiles for unique coasters or connectible wall art. Bring photos (computer printed paper is OK), or use library magazines for images.
Sunday
Sunday Night Euchre, 6:30 p.m., Day’s Inn Dubuque, 1111 Dodge St. Must be age 21 and older. Details: 563-590-3608.