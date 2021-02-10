During her first year in a Scouts BSA troop, Anastasia Miller enjoyed meeting new friends and learning teamwork skills.
“I’m getting to know how to be a better person,” said Anastasia, 11, of Dubuque. “I’m learning how to be more myself.”
She is one of 10 members of the first all-girl troop in Boy Scouts of America’s Northeast Iowa Council. Troop 19 was established about a year ago and on Tuesday, members held their first Court of Honor ceremony to recognize the scouts’ achievements.
During the ceremony, seven candles were set up at St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church to represent the seven ranks in Scouts BSA.
The girls, the majority of whom are at the first- and second-level scouts, lit the candles representing their highest ranks. Over the years, they will eventually light all of the candles to show their progression through the scout program by meeting activity and leadership goals.
The girls’ family members watched the Court of Honor at the church, which sponsors the troop.
“I know the girls worked so hard for this and had so much fun in the meantime,” Troop 19 Secretary Christine Bentz said. “I really think these girls did an amazing job, given everything they’ve gone through.”
The troop, whose members range from 11 to 14 years old, has been overcoming hurdles since it was formed. The COVID-19 pandemic hit just as the group was getting started. They initially met over Zoom, Bentz said, but it was hard to do many of the hands-on activities over video chat. In the summer, the troop pivoted to meeting outside.
“I think, especially when the girls weren’t in school, for a lot of the girls that was their only socialization besides their family,” Bentz said.
Lauren Busch, 13, of Dubuque, is Troop 19’s highest-ranking scout and holds a First Class rank. She said troop members were able to do some service work during the pandemic, such as participating in the Scouting for Food drive and mulching outside St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church.
“We got to go camping,” Lauren added. “I liked going to new places. We also learned how to be a better person.”
Tuesday’s celebration also served to recognize the anniversary of the first all-girl Scouts BSA troop in Dubuque. While the national Boy Scouts of America organization has allowed girls to join its scouting program for a few years, there is only one other current Scouts BSA troop with girls in the Northeast Iowa Council.
“Our girls only had one option, which was to go over to East Dubuque (Ill.) and be part of Troop 114, and that’s really hard,” Bentz said. “Boys have so many troops they can choose from.”
Anastasia said troop members have become friends as they have gotten to know one another.
“Even if we have fights or whatever, at the end of the day we all love and care about each other,” she said.