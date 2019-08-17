City Council meeting

Dubuque City Council members will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at the Historic Federal Building, 350 W. Sixth St. A full agenda and links to supporting documents can be found at CityofDubuque.org/68/agendas-minutes.

The agenda includes a closed session in which council members will evaluate the performance of an employee. It will mark the third time in just more than a week in which council members enter closed session for professional evaluations.