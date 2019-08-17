City of Dubuque staff are urging that options be re-evaluated after bids for planned projects on Chaplain Schmitt Island came in hundreds of thousands of dollars over budget.
Such a move could delay the start of work. But to local veterans and their loved ones, the end result — a revamped, comprehensive and accessible veterans memorial — would be worth the wait.
“I think most of us are looking forward to this project, and we think it’s going to take the memorial to a new level,” said Dick Bridges, a veteran who served on the Veterans Memorial Plaza’s now-dissolved board. “We’re excited, and I’m sure that whatever adjustments they make, it’s going to come out looking really nice.”
City officials and the Dubuque Racing Association Board of Directors are partnering on the proposed work on the manmade island. Plans include eventual bridge improvements and the installation of an amphitheater.
The first phase of the project would include significant updates to Veterans Memorial Plaza.
The project would grow out from the existing memorial and helicopter installation. Crews would add green space, landscaping, colored LED lighting and a boardwalk.
The centerpiece would be a walkway spiraling out from the memorial over the pond, ending with a lit replica stack of the USS Oklahoma. The ship was where the island’s namesake, Chaplain Aloysius Schmitt, lost his life in a heroic rescue effort during the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor.
“It’s going to be a lot more of a historical presentation,” said retired Brig. Gen. Bob Felderman. “It’s going to reignite the compassion for those veterans. They gave their lives, not just their blood.”
Base construction costs were estimated to be $2.5 million, according to City Council documents. “Soft costs,” such as engineering and design work, would bring the total project budget to about $3.2 million — all of which would be covered by the DRA.
However, the lowest of three base construction bids recently received for the work was $3.2 million — 27% higher than the $2.5 million estimate.
Those figures prompted city staff to recommend that council members reject the bids when they are considered at the council’s meeting on Monday, Aug. 19.
Work had been anticipated to start later this month or in September, with a goal of having a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the improvements on Memorial Day 2020.
If bids are rejected by council members, work then would begin on finding ways to land lower bids.
“In this case, our architects are going to meet with the bidders to find out where the communication was off or what the issues were on the price difference and hope that we can come to some resolution,” said Kevin Lynch, a DRA board member who chairs the Chaplain Schmitt Island Task Force. “Perhaps there was a mistake or some miscommunication there.”
He said he is hopeful that contractors will give the project some “favorable treatment” due to its focus on veterans.
“My personal goal would be to still see that we get the project bid and awarded by the end of the year,” he said. “I’m really hopeful that the local contractors will realize that this is a project that honors veterans and sharpen their pencil along the way.”
Bridges said personally, he most looks forward to the relocation of the Tri-State Vietnam War Memorial from Miller Riverview Park & Campground to the island.
“For years, we’ve hoped that the Vietnam memorial would be moved ... over there, and that’s going to be part of it,” he said. “Then, you can park in one place and visit the Vietnam memorial, the Chaplain Schmitt memorial and Veterans Memorial Plaza. I think that’s just fantastic.”