A Dubuque County supervisor and the executive director of Operation: New View Community Action Agency squared off over communication demands and funding during a meeting last week.
In the mist of a report from John Wilson, the agency’s interim executive director, during a board meeting, Dubuque County Supervisor Ann McDonough issued a stern warning.
“Dubuque County won’t be releasing any funds based on the invoice without board action or without more conversation,” McDonough said.
Operation: New View has struggled financially for years and its very existence recently has been called into question as a result of recurring deficits and the loss of a signature program.
Wilson argued Operation: New View leaders have been working hard to right the ship. But officials from Dubuque County — one of four partner agencies supporting the nonprofit — have been vocal critics of what has transpired thus far.
After the meeting, Wilson explained that state and federal funding streams provided about $4 million for the agency this year. But that was not enough to cover program and administrative costs, leaving a gap of $160,000 or more.
Agency partners — supervisors in Dubuque, Delaware and Jackson counties, as well as City of Dubuque officials — were asked to chip in.
“It was shown in the budget,” Wilson said. “The (supervisors) approved that with full transparency and knowledge that state and federal funds weren’t enough to cover total programs and administration.”
In their budget for fiscal year 2020, which began July 1, Dubuque County supervisors approved $130,000 for Operation: New View.
“But they had contingencies,” Wilson said.
Given the financial turmoil Operation: New View has experienced in, the supervisors wanted robust financial reporting and transparency. McDonough now says that county Budget Director Stella Runde has been instructed to not release funds until an “action plan” is available.
During the meeting, Wilson said Runde was going to have to define “action plan,” as that was a “generic and ambiguous term.”
“I need details, then,” he said. “I need to know what this invoicing procedure is, what the points are that are still objected to and alluded to. If I can’t get that, you’ll find someone else to do it. I need specifics or I’m done.”
Wilson said the standoff was “confounding” Operation: New View’s management staff.
“If this gets more cumbersome, you don’t have to worry about me coming back in January, I’ll tell you that,” he said.
The day following the meeting, Wilson said he believes “everybody is operating in good faith.”
“They are all in support of Operation: New View,” he said. “They just have these dual responsibilities.”
Supervisor Dave Baker said he is planning to hold a work session with Wilson soon.