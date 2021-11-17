DARLINGTON, Wis. — Some Lafayette County government employees will get a 5% pay increase after county supervisors recently unanimously approved the 2022 county budget and tax levy.
Meanwhile, the county mill rate for next year is $6.67 per $1,000 of assessed valuation, down from $7.13 this year. The tax levy approved by the county board is $8,789,673.
The pay increase will go to all nonrepresented county government employees, while employees of the county emergency medical service will receive a 2.5% pay increase on Jan. 1, with an evaluation by the county board to give EMS employees another 2.5% on July 1.
“I believe a wage increase of this level (is) of vital importance to the ability of Lafayette County government to effectively deliver the services we are mostly statutorily required to provide to our citizens,” said Supervisor Scott Pedley, who chairs the county Finance Committee.
He said the county has to address the unprecedented employee turnover rates and that wage issues need to be addressed.
The county will transfer $361,000 from the county’s undesignated fund balance to pay for the county employee pay increases for next year.
Pedley also said the goal of the finance committee is to have that $361,000 restored to the fund balance over the next three years. Afterward, he said that when county departments have surplus funds at the end of the year, that money will be put back into the fund balance. Total county government expenses for 2022 are $9,861,112, compared to $9,430,309 this year.