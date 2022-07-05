Dubuque police said they are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday afternoon.

A press release states that police responded at 3:47 p.m. to Carter Road, just south of West 32nd Street, for a single-vehicle crash involving a motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, a 20-year-old male, was transported by ambulance to UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, where he died, the release states.

The release does not include the name of the motorcyclist.

Dubuque Police Lt. Ted McClimon said he anticipates releasing the name Tuesday, July 5, assuming all members of the family have been notified.

McClimon said police are still investigating the cause of the crash.

