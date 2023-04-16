After a town hall in Darlington last week, U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wis., reflected on being the only Democrat representing any part of the tri-state area in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In his 11th year, Pocan continues to represent Wisconsin’s Second Congressional District, which includes Lafayette County. That district also includes Madison, one of the state’s most populous metropolitan centers and most politically, historically liberal communities. Pocan readily acknowledges that his district was gerrymandered into a shape that makes it safe for candidates in his party, although by Republican state legislators.
“Out of eight congressional districts — while everyone knows we’re a purple state — this is a Democratic seat, I say bluntly,” he said to town hall attendees, bemoaning the practice of drawing districts to benefit one party or the other, even if he had benefited from it.
Pocan used to have fellow Democrats bordering the districts to his west and south — longtime U.S. Reps. Ron Kind, D-Wis., and Cheri Bustos, D-Ill., respectively. But after tight re-election wins in 2020 and with both state legislatures telegraphing gerrymandered maps via the 2021 national re-districting, both Kind and Bustos retired ahead of the 2022 election.
Kind’s old seat, which includes Grant County, flipped solidly to now-freshman U.S. Rep. Derrick Van Orden, R-Wis. Democrats in control in Illinois, as part of an overall effort to achieve more victories elsewhere in the state, stuck Jo Daviess County into a cartoonish-shaped 16th Congressional District that went safely to incumbent U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Ill., of suburban Peoria.
Further, Iowa’s First and Second Congressional Districts are represented by Republicans — Reps. Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Ashley Hinson.
Pocan works with Hinson on the House Appropriations Committee and had only positive words for her.
“She is really good to work with,” he said. “The other day, we were walking out of the Capitol together, when a very loud argument broke out that made it on TV, where a Democrat and a Republican were fighting. I said, ‘I don’t know. We don’t do that in Appropriations, do we?’”
That was one reason, Pocan said, he had not put his thumb on the 2022 race for Hinson’s seat on behalf of her opponent.
Hinson’s team did not respond to a request for a response.
Pocan did play a prominent role in Democrat Brad Pfaff‘s run against Van Orden, often expressing outrage at some of Van Orden’s comments and behavior. But he told the Telegraph Herald that his working relationship with Van Orden had improved since.
“We’ve had some very good discussions around SNAP and other things,” he said. “The proof is when we have a vote, of course.”
Pocan is back in the minority after Republicans flipped the House to a five-member majority in 2022. He did not have much optimism for the outcome of this year in this split-party Congress.
He said his service to the 2nd Congressional District was not hindered by the diversity of its communities.
“Madison is the biggest, but then I have all of Lafayette County, Wisconsin. There are 72 counties in Wisconsin,” he said. “This is one of two that doesn’t have a stop-and-go (traffic light). And we have a growing Amish population. So it’s got a good mix. But you can connect a lot of issues — like with the Farm Bill, which has all sorts of agricultural funding, but also all of the food assistance and SNAP.”
And Pocan said he took hope that he might not be the lone area Democrat in the U.S. House forever, after both Lafayette and Grant Counties turned out for liberal-leaning Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice-elect Janet Protasiewicz.
“That’s the reality of the Republican Party going too extreme — it doesn’t sell in a lot of these areas,” Pocan said. “When you have an abortion law from 1849, people think that is a little extreme. And that’s what we have. Also, the gerrymandering, which people know adds to political division.”
Different gun ideas
Also at Pocan’s town hall, following national news of several more mass shootings, former Darlington Mayor David Breunig asked if there was hope for responsible gun control legislation this Congress.
“I’m an avid deer hunter, you know,” said Breunig, wearing a Pheasants Forever cap. “But some gun control is needed.”
Pocan said he wished that could be done, but strongly doubted it with the Republicans holding the slim majority in the House.
“To me, the easiest would be background checks,” he said. “Right now, we make it unfair for gun shops, which have to go through that process. But you can meet someone in a parking lot you met on the internet and buy guns. But some of these (farthest-right Republican lawmakers) were handing out AR-15 buttons to wear on the floor.”
On the same day as Pocan’s town hall, across the Mississippi River, Iowa House Republicans passed a bill that would change gun laws in many ways, including to allow loaded firearms to be in school driveways or parking lots, if a driver is a permitted gun owner picking up or dropping off students or staff members.
Iowa Rep. Shannon Lundgren, R-Peosta, voted in favor of the bill.
“This bill ensures that law-abiding citizens are clear where they can or cannot carry a legal firearm secured within their vehicle used to protect themselves and their families,” she said in an email. “We need to find solutions to violence in our schools, but fundamentally Republicans and Democrats, at the state and federal levels, disagree on how we should do it. So why do they argue that schools are less safe? I argue that law-abiding citizens will abide by the law and they are that schools are not less safe because of it. What makes a school less safe is the unknown law-breaking intruder who chooses to use a firearm to inflict evil.“
Reynolds at court
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds had a busy week with the Iowa Supreme Court last week.
Just days after participating in oral arguments over her request for the court to remove its block on 2018’s ban on abortion after a fetal heartbeat is detected, the court sided with newspapers against Reynolds over public records requests surrounding her handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a statement after the opinion was released, Iowa Capital Press Association President Erin Murphy voiced the support of his organization for the court’s opinion.
“Today’s ruling from the Iowa Supreme Court is an important one for transparency and accountability in Iowa government, and is a victory for all Iowans,” he said. “The court’s ruling affirms the state law that declares government officials must respond to requests for certain records in a timely fashion.”
Reynolds issued a statement in response as well.
“The initial outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic consumed every aspect of our daily lives, and accordingly my office shifted its entire focus to help Iowans navigate that difficult period,” she said. “During that time, there was an unprecedented number of open records requests and many of those went unfulfilled for a period. While we disagree that this lawsuit should continue, my office has eliminated the backlog of open records requests and is committed to upholding our responsibility to respond to any new requests in a timely manner.”
