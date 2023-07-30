A Dubuque man has been sentenced to over five years in federal prison after authorities reported finding more than 11 pounds of marijuana and more than five guns in his residence.
Tanner E. Millman, 24, recently was given the 63-month prison sentence in U.S. District Court in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, after pleading guilty to charges of possession of a firearm by a drug user and possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
Online court records state that U.S. District Court Judge C.J. Williams also ordered that Millman serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. There is no parole in the federal system.
State-level court documents report that Dubuque Drug Task Force investigators executed a search warrant in February 2022 at Millman's residence and found more than 11 pounds of marijuana, including in vacuum-sealed bags in the basement.
Investigators also found "other items indicative of someone selling marijuana, including scales for weighing amounts and packaging material," as well as drug paraphernalia, documents state. Authorities also found a total of $206,173 in the residence.
Also found were "numerous firearms lying out on the floor," documents state.
"The firearms observed include but are not limited to three AR-15 assault rifles, numerous handguns and at least two shotguns," documents state. "In addition to the firearms, multiple magazines were found to be loaded with ammunition and numerous rounds of ammunition were located."