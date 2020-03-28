All 16 seats on the Lafayette County Board of Supervisors will appear on the ballot during the April 7 election and residents of seven districts will see contested races.
Also on the ballot are multiple municipal, school district and state judicial races and the presidential preference primary.
The interest in local government has grown after Lafayette County was rocked by controversy within the past year, including the passage of a contentious resolution that preemptively banned marijuana establishments in the event the drug is legalized at the state level, numerous outbursts among county supervisors during meetings and a proposed resolution to prosecute journalists, which thrust the board into the national media spotlight.
The county also faces budgetary challenges as it faces the need to overhaul several major county facilities: Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, Lafayette Manor and the Lafayette County Jail, which have reached obsolescence.
The county cannot afford to undertake all three projects, each of which is a multimillion-dollar enterprise, so the board will have to prioritize as additional information arises in coming months.
District 3
The decades-long officeholder of District 3 — which includes the Town of Kendall, Town of Seymour and Town of Darlington Ward 1 — seeks a 12th term on the county board.
Incumbent and County Board Chairman Jack Sauer will face off against Nick Metz for a second time. During the 2018 spring election, Sauer bested his opponent with 140 votes to Metz’s 113.
Nick MetzAge: 39
Profession: Design and construction business owner and farmer
Residence: Darlington
Relevant experience: Volunteer firefighter and EMS worker
Metz said he decided to seek office after the county board proposed a resolution that threatened to prosecute journalists if they did not print press releases verbatim in regard to a groundwater quality study presently underway.
The resolution also would have established a committee that determined what information from the taxpayer funded study would be released to the public.
“I want to make the county government more open to people,” Metz said.
He also believes that major financial decisions, such as the hospital, manor and jail projects, should be decided by county referenda.
Metz said he hopes to bring a fresh voice to the county board and work to retain young people by increasing job availability and raising awareness of the demand for skilled trades professions.
Jack Sauer
Age: 59
Profession: Farmer
Residence: Darlington
Relevant experience: County Board member since 1996, with a one-term break from 2002 to 2004
Sauer, a lifelong Lafayette County resident, believes that with up to seven new candidates on the county board, maintaining leadership will provide continuity.
He said he is not afraid to take a stand on issues and express his opinions.
“I like to be a leader and not be led,” Sauer said. “I still think I can make a difference going forward.”
The county’s chief concern is the emergence of the new coronavirus, he said, which as of Friday afternoon had not been detected in Lafayette County, but has infected more than 800 people statewide.
Sauer said criticism of the county board’s transparency tends to originate from new residents. He believes the board has been “more than transparent” and open in advertising meeting and posting minutes.
“It’s not our place as board members to write a newsletter and tell people what’s going on,” Sauer said.
He also said the county board must continue to weigh options as it deliberates how it will fund the three major infrastructure projects.
District 4
Two newcomers, Charlotte Doherty and John Reichling, seek to fill an open seat in District 4, which includes the Town of Darlington Ward 2, Town of Lamont and City of Darlington Ward 3.
The current supervisor, Leon Wolfe, decided not to run for reelection.
Charlotte Doherty
Age: 70
Profession: Farmer, retired Lafayette County district attorney
Residence: Darlington
Relevant experience: Wisconsin Grass-fed Beef Cooperative board member
Doherty said that as Lafayette County’s former district attorney, she gained experience working with all members of county government and of different political leanings.
“We need to bring back civility and decorum and respect in county government and county board meetings and committee meetings and so forth, so the public has more confidence in the county board in its decisions,” Doherty said.
Although she has not seen enough information to determine whether the county should prioritize any of the three proposed capital projects, Doherty said the coronavirus pandemic has driven home the importance of providing health care in the community.
She also said the county must develop jobs to retain young people in Lafayette County.
John ReichlingAge: 63
Profession: Farmer
Residence: Darlington
Relevant experience: Darlington Town Board chairman, Darlington Fire Commission member
Reichling said he saw an opportunity to run when he learned the incumbent would not seek reelection.
“I believe you need someone responsible to do it,” he said. “Some of the people on that board I don’t think are very responsible at this time. I pretty much shoot from the hip and say what’s on my mind.”
Reichling said while the county needs a new hospital, jail and manor, the hospital is his top priority.
“We need the hospital for emergency services and for their outpatient clinic,” he said.
Reichling said he is a hard worker and would bring common sense to the office.
“Common sense is hard to find in this world, in my opinion,” he said.
District 6
Two new candidates — Eric Stauffacher and Katie Ellefson — seek to represent District 6, which includes Wards 4 and 5 in the City of Darlington. Ellefson could not be reached for comment for this article.
Eric StauffacherAge: 26
Profession: Commodity input salesman and crop advisor
Residence: Darlington
Relevant experience: Lafayette Ag Stewardship Alliance and Dairy Business Association member
Stauffacher said it is important for younger voices to be represented on the board, as they are key to the region’s future.
“I understand what the issues are ... and with my business experience … and with my agricultural background, I do believe that I can shed some light on different ag practices that are coming into the spotlight,” he said.
Stauffacher said there is too much partisanship at all levels of government, including the county board.
“It doesn’t put enough focus on the accomplishments the county is having,” he said.
Stauffacher said the board must consider the potential return on investment as it considers the hospital, manor and jail projects.
He also prioritized business recruitment, particularly within the tourism, agricultural and manufacturing sectors.