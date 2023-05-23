An attorney representing a teen charged with murder in connection to the death of a Dubuque man is asking that the case be moved to juvenile court.

Tiarha D. Godwin, 17, of Maquoketa, Iowa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. The charges stem from the Feb. 7 shooting death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque.

