An attorney representing a teen charged with murder in connection to the death of a Dubuque man is asking that the case be moved to juvenile court.
Tiarha D. Godwin, 17, of Maquoketa, Iowa, is charged in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County with first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. The charges stem from the Feb. 7 shooting death of Lonnie E. Burns, 31, of Dubuque.
Godwin is charged as an adult in the case due to an Iowa law that automatically tries 16- and 17-year-old defendants as adults if they are accused of a serious crime.
However, Godwin’s attorney, Samuel Wooden, filed a motion Thursday seeking to transfer Godwin’s case to juvenile court.
“The state does not allege Tiarha Godwin was the shooter,” the motion states. “... Waiving this matter back to juvenile court is appropriate and in the interest of justice.”
The motion notes that Godwin was 16 years old at the time of Burns’ death and does not have “any significant contact or involvement with juvenile court or the criminal justice system.”
“It is in the best interests of the community to give Ms. Godwin an opportunity for juvenile court services that will provide an appropriate balance of accountability, rehabilitation and deterrence,” the motion states.
Three other people also have been charged with murder in connection with Burns’ death.
Aaron C. Johnson, 24, of Chicago, is charged with first-degree murder, first-degree robbery and possession of a firearm by a felon. His trial is set for Sept. 12.
Jermaine D. Bolds, 30, and Laniga G. Hannon, 18, both of Dubuque, are charged with one count each of first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. They both have an arraignment scheduled for May 31.
Court documents state that in interviews with police following the Feb. 7 shooting, Hannon reported that Burns messaged Godwin “offering drugs and money in exchange for sexual favors.”
Hannon reported that after Bolds discovered the messages, Bolds told Godwin to continue messaging Burns and “’Set him up. I want everything (referring to Burns’ drugs and cash),” documents state.
Documents state that a group of six people met Feb. 6 at Bolds’ Fifth Street residence, and a meeting was set up between Godwin and Burns.
Traffic camera footage shows the six subjects get into a vehicle at about 12:25 a.m. Feb. 7 and drive toward the 700 block of Rhomberg Avenue, documents state. The group, most of whom were wearing masks, walked to Burns’ residence.
Godwin entered the residence alone, and a struggle ensued with the group after she and Burns left the residence. Johnson shot at Burns during a fight, and the group fled, documents state.
Dubuque police responded to the area at about 12:45 a.m. after receiving a report of shots fired. Burns was found unresponsive in a yard between 711 and 715 Rhomberg Avenue, and he was pronounced dead at a local hospital. An autopsy found he sustained three gunshot wounds.
No documents had been filed in response to Wooden’s motion on Godwin’s case as of Monday afternoon.