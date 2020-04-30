Dubuque County’s largest employer plans to implement a temporary shutdown next month.
Deere & Co. officials confirmed Wednesday that production at John Deere Dubuque Works will be suspended from May 11 to 25. Production at the company’s plant in Davenport also will cease during that time, according to Jennifer Hartmann, the company’s director of strategic public relations.
The facilities will undergo “a two-week vacation shutdown and inventory adjustment,” Hartmann wrote in an email. Production and maintenance employees will be paid according to the terms of their labor agreement during that time.
“The temporary suspension is due to supply chain disruptions and weakened demand of construction and forestry equipment amidst the COVID-19 global health crisis,” she wrote.
Hartmann wrote that temporary production shutdowns are a regular annual occurrence at facilities to make supply and demand adjustments. The shutdown is not related to confirmed COVID-19 cases in employees, she wrote.
In March, the Dubuque plant was shut down temporarily after an employee tested positive for the coronavirus.
On Monday, company officials told the Telegraph Herald that 264 employees would be laid off from the Dubuque plant in the next five weeks — 105 effective Monday, May 4, and another 159 effective June 1.