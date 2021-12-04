A Dubuque man has been sentenced to two days in jail and two years of probation for stealing a phone and causing a crash while intoxicated.
Daniel W. Smith, 39, of Dubuque, was recently given the sentence in the Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to charges of possession of burglar tools, third-degree theft and operating while intoxicated.
As part of a plea deal, a charge of second-degree burglary was dismissed.
If Smith ever violates terms of his probation, he faces five years in prison.
Court documents state that the charges stemmed from a reported disturbance at 2367 1/2 Jackson St. in the early hours of Oct. 30.
Desiree M. Hollis, 33, who was living at the residence, reported that Smith, her boyfriend, had broken into her home and stolen her phone.
While meeting with Hollis, police received a report of a hit-and-run crash at 45 E. 32nd St.
Smith had lost control of his vehicle and struck a fence, entered a yard and damaged a detached garage at that address, according to information previously released by the Dubuque Police Department. the crash caused about $35,000 in damages.
Smith drove away from the scene of the crash but was later stopped by police in the area of West 32nd Street and North Grandview Avenue. Smith admitted to smoking marijuana and drinking hours prior to the crash, documents state.