ASBURY, Iowa -- An Iowa convenience store manager was fired after he allegedly purchased a Powerball ticket that he knew in advance was worth $100,000, according to state records.
Aaron D. McVicker, of Dubuque, was employed as a manager at a Casey’s General Store in eastern Iowa last fall when he was fired by the retailer, according to Iowa unemployment records.
At a recent hearing dealing with McVicker’s request for unemployment benefits, company representatives testified that McVicker had called Casey’s human resources manager Melissa Klenzman early last November and reported that he and seven of his coworkers had won $100,000 in a Powerball lottery drawing using a ticket purchased at the store he managed.
Klenzman asked McVicker several questions about the purchase to determine whether it was made in accordance with store policies that restrict the manner in which employees can buy lottery tickets. McVicker allegedly reported that he was not working when he purchased the ticket, did not sell it to himself and did not run the cash register or the lottery machine to complete the sale.
He reportedly said he bought the ticket the evening of Nov. 7, but Klenzman later concluded that while McVicker did not clock in for work on Nov. 7, he had been working that day and was on duty at the time he claimed the ticket was purchased.
Klenzman spoke to McVicker on the phone again, at which point he allegedly mentioned that he sometimes purchased “mistake tickets,” which are lottery tickets printed out for customers but then set aside due to some sort of error that was made in completing the transaction.
Klenzman spoke to McVicker on two more occasions, with McVicker allegedly altering his explanation of events and saying the ticket was purchased a day later than he had previously stated. According to testimony from Casey’s officials, McVicker also reported, for the first time, that the winning ticket was a “mistake ticket” and hadn’t been purchased in the traditional manner.
After reviewing security-video footage, store receipts, and collecting information from the Iowa Lottery, Casey’s determined the winning ticket had been printed out the evening of Nov. 7 and treated as a “mistake ticket” before being set aside. On Nov. 8, a store employee scanned the ticket and discovered it was a $100,000 winning ticket. The worker allegedly called McVicker, who reportedly came to the store and purchased the ticket.
Casey’s fired McVicker, alleging he had been untruthful during the investigation and that he had violated company policy.
Administrative Law Judge Stephanie Adkisson recently denied McVicker’s request for unemployment benefits, ruling that “not only did he lie to employer multiple times during the investigation, but he also purchased the ticket only after confirming it was a winning ticket. As a store manager, (he) was held to a higher standard than other employees.”
McVicker could not be reached for comment.
Mary Neubauer of the Iowa Lottery said Tuesday that a $100,000 winning Powerball ticket was purchased at the Casey’s General Store located at 5505 Asbury Road in Asbury for the Nov. 7, 2022, drawing. That prize remains unclaimed, and the ticket has not been presented to the Iowa Lottery for payment.
Neubauer said a longstanding security requirement of multi-jurisdictional games such as Powerball is that tickets cannot be canceled. If a ticket is printed in error at a retail location, the business involved can still sell the ticket. If the lottery retailer doesn’t sell the ticket in time for the drawing, the ticket remains the property of the business where it was generated.
“There have been instances through the years where a retail location has claimed a prize from a ticket it owned after printing it in error,” Neubauer said.
