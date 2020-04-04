Dubuque’s Grand Opera House has downsized its staff temporarily, as well as closed its box and business offices and suspended ticket sales until further notice.
In an email to area theatergoers, Executive Director Frank McClain wrote that the Grand’s Board of Directors and management came to the decision, adding that the theater “will be making limited updates to our social media and website. All ticket sales will be suspended until we are able to determine the best schedule for the remainder of our season.”
The Grand and the Academy of Ballet, which is housed within the theater and also has suspended classes in response to COVID-19 restrictions, hope to reschedule the Heartland Ballet’s production of “Coppelia.”
“When the theater reopens, we will hopefully be able to provide more clarity on the direction of the remainder of our season and announce our 2020/2021 season,” McClain wrote.
For more information, email director@thegrandoperahouse.com.