Jody Johnson was promoted to mail scheduling specialist at Woodward Printing Services in Platteville, Wis. She previously was a bindery crew leader, a position she held since September 2020. Also, Kyle Thiel joined Woodward Printing Services’ bindery team.
•
Connie Palm was hired as a talent acquisition and benefits manager for Rainbo Oil Co. •
MidWestOne Bank announced promoting:
Megan Werner to vice president retail manager in Dyersville, Iowa.
Lindsey Morris to second vice president retail manager in the Dubuque Key West office.
Zach Althaus to business banking underwriter II, with an officer designation in Dubuque.
Paula Coohey and Gabby Felderman to assistant retail managing officers in the Dubuque offices.
Ariel Herman to personal banking officer for the downtown Dubuque office.
•
Origin Design announced that Isaiah Yeager joined the company as a field services technician and engineering designer. He will perform site observation, document construction progress and perform tests to ensure quality control and prepare detailed drawings, exhibits, reports and specifications.
•
Mi-T-M Corp. announced that Ryan Recker was promoted to government/export division manager. He has been with Mi-T-M since 2006 and previously was an assistant distribution manager. In his new position, Recker will work with entities and suppliers of the government and accounts outside the U.S.
•
A Mindful Journey, a collective of independent mental health practitioners, announced the additions of:
Katie Campbell, a board-certified adult psychiatric nurse practitioner qualified to work with people older than 13.
Jenni McCann, a board-certified psychiatric nurse practitioner who works with children and adults.
Julia Updegraff, a licensed mental health counselor who provides counseling to children 12 and older and adults, as well as couples counseling.
•
Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque hired:
Nathalia Bernal as philanthropy coordinator. She will work with community members to help meet their philanthropic goals while addressing the Dubuque region’s most critical needs.
Mary Jo Jean-Francois as director of grantmaking. She will oversee the community foundation’s 19 annual grant cycles and other strategic grantmaking efforts.
•
Honkamp Krueger & Co., P.C., announced hiring Carter Lee as a content marketing specialist. The business also announced promoting:
Anna Hoppmann to quality control specialist.
Samantha Fiedler to senior accountant.
Lindsey Gaunitz to staff accountant II.
Erin Devore to senior accountant.