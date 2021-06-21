A Dubuque man recently was sentenced to two years of informal probation after police said he hit his girlfriend with a vehicle and threatened her with a knife.
Marco P. Kemp, 39, was sentenced in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to a domestic assault charge, a lesser offense than the initial charge of domestic assault while using a weapon. As part of a plea deal, charges of child endangerment were dismissed.
Kemp was sentenced to serve two days in jail but received credit for time already served. He also must complete the Iowa Domestic Abuse Program.
Court documents state that Kemp assaulted Javon T. Davis, 40, multiple times on March 28.
Documents state that the couple had been arguing when Davis exited their vehicle outside their residence and went into the back seat to retrieve food. Kemp then put the vehicle in reverse and struck Davis.
Davis hit Kemp, who then “put the car in reverse again and tried to run (Davis) over,” knocking her to the ground, documents state.
Inside their residence moments later, Kemp struck Davis multiple times and threatened her with a knife in front of his 17-year-old son and the couple’s 5-year-old daughter, documents state.