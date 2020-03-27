EAST DUBUQUE, Ill. — A friend of Loras Herrig once spouted an aphorism about communities that stuck.
“He said, ‘If you’re not growing, you’re dying,’ and that’s true,” said Herrig, the city manager of East Dubuque. “A lot of communities work to attract manufacturing and other businesses. We’re trying to recruit another asset: young people. We have to be competitive on that.”
The U.S. Census Bureau today released its newest population estimates — current as of July 1, 2019 — for 3,142 counties. The Telegraph Herald was given access to the figures before they were publicly shared.
The estimates reveal a continuing trend, with rural counties shedding population. More than half — 53.6% — of U.S. counties were smaller in 2019 than they were in 2010.
Growth patterns were mostly related to county size, as smaller counties lost residents while larger counties kept increasing in population.
Jo Daviess County, home of East Dubuque, is no exception. The county lost 96 people from July 1, 2018, to July 1, 2019, and 1,446 people from April 1, 2010, to July 1, 2019.
“In East Dubuque, we have lost a considerable amount of our population,” Herrig said. “I did a study, and if you go back to 1970 up to 2020, we’ve lost a third of our population — over 800 people. We want to reverse that trend.”
Dubuque County gained 389 residents in the year ending July 1, 2019, and has gained 3,668 residents since 2010.
“It’s huge that we are gaining population,” said Dubuque County Supervisor Dave Baker. “New housing increases the tax base and allows us to provide the services that our citizens are demanding, and we have done that by holding the line on our tax levy rate.”
Baker sees areas of growth along the U.S. 20 corridor and in Asbury.
“It’s not like we have a population boom, but it’s steady,” he said.
Rick Dickinson, president and CEO of Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said Dubuque County’s increase comes after recent stagnation in population growth.
“It’s good to see a slight uptick,” he said. “Our growth for the 10-year period is pretty strong compared to rural America, but not strong compared to other (faster-growing) parts of the country.”
In 2017, GDDC launched a growth initiative that aims to reach a population of 100,000 by December 2022.
“That’s a stretch goal for us, and obviously, the COVID-19 pandemic is impacting negatively any potential we had to recruit to our community,” Dickinson said.
Six of the 10 counties in the Telegraph Herald coverage area experienced population decreases from July 1, 2018, to July 1, 2019, according to the Census.
Delaware County, Iowa, is in that group, having lost 70 people in the one-year period ending July 1, 2019. The county has lost 759 people since April 2010.
“It’s an uphill battle,” Delaware County Supervisor Jeff Madlom said of the challenge facing rural counties.
He said communities within the county are taking a three-pronged approach to reversing the trend.
“They’re working on housing, they’re working to bring in new industries and working on keeping the businesses that we have,” he said.
Madlom pointed to Manchester Whitewater Park as an attempt to make a rural community attractive to potential residents by offering unique amenities.
“We’re working hard on it,” he said. “I think Delaware County is being really progressive.”
In Wisconsin, Crawford County shed 134 people during the 2018-2019 period and has experienced a 3.1% drop in population since 2010.
“We have great manufacturing facilities here that employ thousands,” said Prairie du Chien City Administrator Chad Abram, noting the presence of Cabela’s and 3M. “What we need to do is get more people to reside here. We have a huge portion of people traveling across the river (from Iowa) to work in Prairie du Chien.”
In another river town, Herrig said East Dubuque is working to position itself for future growth to offset population losses.
“We’re working on subdivision development and upgrading our wastewater plant,” he said. “We really think we can grow the population in the next five or 10 years by giving people a great place to raise children.”