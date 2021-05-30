The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:
- Nicole M. Hefel, 45, of 2738 Jackson St., was arrested at 5:36 p.m. Friday in the area of E. 16th and Sycamore streets on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and carrying weapons.
- Bradley W. Schuttinga, 38, of 1229 Jackson St., was arrested at 5:14 p.m. Friday in the area of E. 16th and Sycamore streets on charges of domestic abuse, three counts of possession of prescription pills and possession of drug paraphernalia. Court documents said Schuttinga assaulted Cynthia L. Selle, 51, of 2644 University Ave., on May 15.
- Ruby N. Phelps, 23, of 1430 Iowa St., was arrested at 9:23 p.m. Friday at 1430 Iowa St. on charges of domestic abuse. Court documents said Phelps assaulted Dakota T. Schneider, 27, of the same address on Thursday.
- Jeremy J. Tigges, 41, of 3096 Kane Court, reported the theft of money and an Apple Watch totaling about $611 that occurred sometime between 6:40 p.m. Thursday and 10:45 a.m. Friday at his residence.
- Symphony S. Altman, 20, of 2535 Central Ave., reported the theft of a vehicle worth $5,000 that occurred at about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at her residence.