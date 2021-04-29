The Dubuque Police and Dubuque County Sheriff’s departments reported:

  • Kathy J. White, 41, of 790 University Ave., reported the theft of a cellphone worth $1,000 at about 7:25 p.m. Tuesday from her residence.
  • William G. Rouse Sr., 66, of 2159 Foye St., reported the theft of a cellphone worth $849 at about 2:35 p.m. Monday from the 400 block of Hill Street.
  • Shauntita Naylor, 52, of Markham, Ill., reported $500 worth of criminal damage done to a vehicle between 9 p.m. Sunday and 9 a.m. Monday while it was parked in the 1400 block of Iowa Street.
  • Tiffany J. Spark, 33, of 2230 Francis St., reported the theft of a bicycle worth $1,800 from her residence on April 17.
  • Kendall V. Sheth, 44, of 3704 Pennsylvania Ave., No. B-19, reported a burglary resulting in the theft of $10,000 worth of items between Dec. 31 and April 16 at his residence.

