Police said a fire that seriously injured two people in Dubuque started when a man assaulted his girlfriend with a container of flammable liquid, which spilled and ignited.
Randy A. Grutz, 32, of 586 Loras Blvd., was arrested at 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on warrants charging domestic assault with injury and two counts of failure to appear in court.
Grutz, 32, and Meagan R. Arthofer, 21, were seriously injured in the blaze on Oct. 8 at their residence, which fire officials said caused $49,000 worth of damage.
Court documents state that Arthofer reported that she was using acetone to remove nail polish when she confronted Grutz about who he was talking to on the phone. He, in turn, started assaulting her. Grutz picked up the gallon jug of acetone and struck Arthofer with the jug “on or about her head numerous times,” according to documents. Arthofer stated this caused a cut to the back of her head.
Flammable acetone spilled from the jug during the altercation and “then ignited from an unknown heat source, possibly a space heater, and the room started on fire,” documents state.
Grutz and Arthofer both fled the residence, which Dubuque Fire Marshal Mark Burkle said in October was illegally being used as a sort of shelter. Anawim Catholic Workers reported using the residence as a shelter for homeless people.
Grutz and Arthofer were both transported to a burn unit at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics in Iowa City.
Grutz was interviewed by an investigator on Nov. 5 in a rehabilitation facility in Waterloo, Iowa. Grutz said the acetone tipped over and spilled, causing the fire. He denied assaulting Arthofer.
An arrest warrant for Grutz was issued last week.