A Dubuque nonprofit that serves people with disabilities has bought a facility for a state-of-the-art clinic and hub for autism services.

Hills & Dales announced Tuesday the acquisition of a building at 1660 Embassy West Drive that will house the center. Hills & Dales CEO Jack Mescher said the project will cost about $3.1 million in total between the acquisition of the property and the clinic buildout.

