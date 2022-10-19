A Dubuque nonprofit that serves people with disabilities has bought a facility for a state-of-the-art clinic and hub for autism services.
Hills & Dales announced Tuesday the acquisition of a building at 1660 Embassy West Drive that will house the center. Hills & Dales CEO Jack Mescher said the project will cost about $3.1 million in total between the acquisition of the property and the clinic buildout.
“We’re really in need of some space for growth and services, in particular our autism services,” he said. “We currently have two small (autism) clinics in town, which really do not correspond with the service we’re trying to deliver. … We’re really out of space. Hopefully, this is a long-term solution for that to continue our growth.”
The project will consolidate the services provided by Hills & Dales’ two Dubuque autism clinics. Clinics in Maquoketa and Dyersville, which opened in 2019, will remain.
The purchase of the property will be partially funded through a $1.25 million nonprofit infrastructure grant from Iowa Economic Development Authority. Mescher said Hills & Dales will do additional grant writing and fundraising for the new clinic.
Forty-three children currently receive autism services from the nonprofit. Hills & Dales recently added two more therapists, for a total of seven working with children with autism, plus 25 to 30 registered behavior technicians.
“(In the new space,) we anticipate readily serving 80 clients and families through the clinical service,” Mescher said.
The new clinic will occupy the first floor of the Embassy West Drive property. Hills & Dales will move into the space occupied by Crescent Electric Supply Co., and other tenants in the building will remain.
“Over time, looking down the road, the nice thing is we can occupy space as leases come up and things like that,” Mescher said. “It kind of depends on the growth of service. If the past is any predictor of the future, we will likely run out of space there as well.”
Joe Micucci, senior director of communications for Crescent Electric, said company employees still are working out of the Embassy West Drive location, but officials plan to move out of the space by the end of the year. He said 15 employees visit the Dubuque space per day on average because of the business’s hybrid work model.
“After careful consideration, we decided to sell the Embassy West space,” he said. “What we’re going to do is renovate the East Dubuque (Ill.) office to fit our needs a bit better, given the hybrid work environment these days.”
Micucci said the renovation should be done in 2023.
“We’re certainly happy to sell the space to Hills & Dales, which is such an awesome group,” he said. “I know they’re going to do great things with the space.”
Mescher said he hopes the new clinic will be operational by October 2023. The building has about 21,000 to 22,000 square feet in total, he said, and Hills & Dales will occupy about 14,000 square feet between the clinic and office spaces.
Hills & Dales is working with Origin Design on the design of the new clinical space, which will be created with the needs of those on the autism spectrum in mind. For example, he said, one feature will be one-way viewing windows into rooms so families can see the behavioral interventions being used by therapists to implement at home.
Mescher said that with the new clinic space, Hills & Dales will have more room at its other locations throughout Dubuque.
Hills & Dales serves about 250 individuals with disabilities, in addition to having 130 slots available at its child care center. The organization also serves 40 to 80 meals for older adults daily, Mescher said.
Hills & Dales received 388 referrals of all its services last fiscal year.
“The whole project serves as a relief valve,” Mescher said. “Even though it’s directed at growth for autism services, there’s probably not a piece of the agency that won’t feel relief.”
For example, Mescher said Hills & Dales’ Stoneman Road location includes services such as child care, employment services and older adult meal and leisure services, in addition to the current autism clinic operating at the property.
“All of those services are abutting one another, and having a dedicated autism space will be hugely beneficial and allow those services more elbow room,” he said.
