American to end air service in Dubuque
Dubuque Regional Airport’s only commercial carrier will end service to the airport later this summer.
American Airlines “made the difficult decision to end service” to Dubuque and three other cities due to a shortage of pilots, a spokesperson confirmed to the Telegraph Herald on Tuesday. Service will end on Sept. 7.
The airline currently offers two flights per day between Dubuque and Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport.
Airport Director Todd Dalsing said his team had been closely following similar announcements across the airline industry.
Early in 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic led American to temporarily suspend flights to Dubuque. Dalsing said this announcement is different.
“They specifically then said it was a suspension and that it would come back,” he said. “Now, even with the high cost of the fuel, they say it is not a revenue issue, that it is completely a pilot shortage issue. This is affecting all carriers nationwide. This will not be a quick fix. Some (experts) are forecasting that the pilot shortage could last for years or more.”
Stakeholders share concerns over Central Avenue plan
Officials are updating a plan to revitalize a major downtown roadway in Dubuque, but some nearby business and property owners are concerned about the direction of the project.
The Central Avenue Corridor Streetscape Master Plan provides an overall vision on how to renovate and redevelop a portion of Central Avenue to spur economic growth.
The original plan presented in 2019 called for converting Central from 11th to 22nd streets from a one-way road to a two-way thoroughfare, reducing the street width to expand the size of sidewalks and greenery and closing East 18th Street at its intersection with Central to construct a plaza.
Dave Lyons, sustainable innovation consultant for Greater Dubuque Development Corp., said efforts to transform Central were put on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, but officials now seek to spur investment and reignite interest in the project by updating the plan.
Several nearby business and property owners said they have significant concerns with the original plan and believe major changes to it are needed.
They specifically expressed concern over the project’s impact on parking, particularly pointing to the proposal to create a new plaza at the East 18th Street and Central Avenue intersection.
Southwest Tech to receive $2.9M grant
FENNIMORE, Wis. — Gov. Tony Evers on Thursday announced $2.9 million in grant funding for workforce development efforts at Southwest Wisconsin Technical College in Fennimore.
“These are exactly, exactly the type of projects we were thinking of when we created this (grant) program … to encourage communities to work together to develop long-term solutions,” Evers told the crowd of more than 50 people who gathered for the announcement.
The grant will be used for Southwest Tech’s Advance Southwest Wisconsin project, which is expected to help businesses train more than 500 employees, hire more than 300 people and promote dozens of current workers over the next three years. The project cost will be about $3.3 million, which also includes about $445,000 in matching and in-kind funds, a press release states.
Southwest Tech Director of Grants Amy Seeboth-Wilson said the college will use the money to bolster the area’s manufacturing workforce. The plan is to offer free job-site and upscale training as well as strengthen partnerships with local schools and businesses.
Reports of coyotes rise near Dubuque
Officials said residents in and around Dubuque should not be surprised if they see more signs of coyotes and other animals.
In recent weeks, some area residents have taken to social media to report seeing or hearing coyotes in Dubuque and the surrounding area.
City of Dubuque Public Health Specialist Mary Rose Corrigan said the only report of a coyote the city has received recently is of a dead one on Dodge Street. But Dubuque County Conservation Executive Director Brian Preston said his staff has received numerous calls reporting signs of coyotes in the area.
“I have had some calls from people seeing coyotes or other animals people are worried about being in town,” he said.
Both Preston and Iowa Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officer Andrew Keil said a leading reason for the increased populations is a reduction in hunting and trapping of coyotes and other fur-bearing animals in Iowa.
Preston said skunks, possums, foxes and bobcats also are increasing in number due to decreasing fur demand.
Authorities: Man shoots another with crossbow in Galena
GALENA, Ill. — Authorities said a man shot another with a crossbow Wednesday night in Galena, severely injuring him.
Ronald A. Smith, 35, is charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of aggravated battery.
All four charges related to the crossbow shooting of Michael Roellich, 34, of Galena. The Jo Daviess County Sheriff’s Department reported that he was taken by ambulance to Midwest Medical Center in Galena, then “eventually (to) a higher-level care facility, where surgery was performed to remove the projectile.” He is expected to recover.
A press release states that at about 9:10 p.m. Wednesday, Smith’s estranged wife and her friend Roellich were sitting on the deck of her residence when “Smith appeared around the corner of the house armed with a crossbow.”
“As Roellich and the female subject attempted to flee, Smith allegedly shot Roellich in the back with the crossbow, causing the arrow, or ‘bolt’ as it is called, to become lodged in Roellich’s torso,” the release states. “Roellich fled the scene through the woods until reaching Park Avenue in Galena, where Roellich attempted to make contact with residents by knocking on doors.”
NICC wishes Wee fond farewell
PEOSTA, Iowa — Liang Chee Wee views his work as president of Northeast Iowa Community College as a chance to “lift lives,” meeting students where they are and helping them develop into the people they hope to become.
“Anybody can walk through our doors, and we will find out how we may help that person to go to a better place in life,” he said. “Everybody deserves an opportunity.”
After 11 years at the helm of NICC, Wee is stepping down at the end of the month. He will be succeeded by Herbert Riedel, who most recently was president of Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Ala., for 10 years.
In honor of Wee’s upcoming departure, the college held farewell celebrations last week at the college’s Calmar, Peosta and Dubuque locations.
Attendees at the Peosta campus celebration described Wee as a passionate, upbeat leader who deeply cares about everyone he encounters.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever met anyone else who has the leadership skills and the caring he has for staff, students and the community,” said Gary McAndrew, a member of NICC’s Board of Trustees. “And I don’t know anybody who doesn’t like Dr. Wee.”
