EPWORTH, Iowa — A construction project in Dubuque County is bubbling up new fishing opportunities.
The Dubuque County Conservation Board is building a public fishing pond at the Miller McGrath Wildlife Area between Epworth and Graf, Iowa, with the help of the Iowa Department of Natural Resources Manchester Fish Hatchery.
Construction of the pond began June 8 and should be complete within the next two weeks, according to Brian Preston, executive director of Dubuque County Conservation Board. Exactly when the pond will be ready for anglers depends on how long it takes for the pool to fill naturally after construction is complete.
“We’re always looking to provide more access to public fishing,” he said. “It’ll be a small pond, but it should work well.”
The pond will be about 1.5 acres in area when finished.
Preston said fish such as bluegill will be stocked in the lake in September, and largemouth bass and catfish will be added in the spring.
Much of the funding for the project comes from a DNR Fish Habitat Program grant. Daniel Kirby, an Iowa DNR fisheries management biologist, said the program gives about $500,000 annually for county fish habitats.
The grant is covering 90% of the Dubuque County pond’s costs, Preston said. The conservation board will only have to spend $3,000 on the $30,000 project.
Dubuque County Conservation Board interns also will be installing fish habitats to foster the fish population, Preston added. In the next two or three years, the fishing opportunities should be abundant, he said.
“It will be conducive for taking kids fishing,” he said. “There’s no current, and you can keep them near you.”
Kirby said the DNR will ensure the pond is easy to access once it is complete, and officials are looking at shorelines, parking lots and signage.
The DNR will also help stock fish. Without these ponds, fish don’t have the right water depth or aquatic habitat to survive, Kirby said.
The DNR is always looking to implement new fishing areas in northeast Iowa, Kirby said, though the geology of the region can make building ponds difficult.
The opportunity to construct the new pond at the Miller McGrath Wildlife Area was a good opportunity to serve area communities’ fishing interests, he said.
“When you ask people where they want to fish, you have those people who love the Mississippi River, but most still want to fish in lakes or ponds,” Kirby said.