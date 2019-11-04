DYERSVILLE, Iowa — An impending Major League Baseball game between the New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox at the Field of Dreams movie site promises to bring thousands of visitors to Dubuque County.
Now, county officials are working to ensure that visiting baseball aficionados won’t face a bumpy road en route to the big game next year, slated for Aug. 13.
Dubuque County Engineer Anthony Bardgett last week laid out options for building a more resilient route to the movie site during a meeting with county supervisors. The plans focus on Black Hills and Lansing roads.
“Things are going to change out there as far as traffic goes,” Bardgett said. “Right now, GPS is routing traffic up Prier Road and Black Hills Road and Lansing Road. We have received quite a few complaints about dust on those roads already this year. It is worth giving our attention and discussing this.”
County officials could spend $25,000 to shore up the gravel roads. Or they could invest $1.2 million to install 8-inch concrete paving.
Bardgett recommended heading for middle ground — a full-depth reclamation and sealcoat that would cost $375,000. That project would include grinding up the road and ground beneath before injecting a stabilizing agent.
“Afterward, you get a very stable, hard surface,” he said.
Bardgett said the county would have to reapply the sealcoat every three to five years.
He also said this option would have little effect on the supervisors’ other road goals.
“If we want to stay close to what we have estimated for projects in the next year or so, I would put my recommendation with full-depth reclamation with sealcoat and see how that performs over the next couple of years,” Bardgett said. “I think initially it’s going to perform fine even under this added traffic.”
Supervisors, however, seemed more interested in yet another option — a full-depth reclamation with a 3-inch asphalt surface on top. That would set the county back $650,000.
“I am definitely leaning toward the three-inch overlay,” Supervisor Jay Wickham said.
He said traffic could be heavier than imagined and he is wary of the notion of reapplying sealcoat every few years.
Bardgett, though, said there’s going to be a tight window — just June and July — for completing the asphalt project, especially with area contractors already staring at a heavy workload.
“For the asphalt option, we would be at the mercy of the asphalt contractor,” Bardgett said. “Yes, we can tell them, ‘You will be done in July,’ but we’ll spike our prices if we do that. And I have already heard there is going to be quite a bit of asphalt work going on out there. There’s some bad timing for asphalt.”
Supervisor Dave Baker said the county would need assurance from the contractor that the project would be completed on time.
Both he and Supervisor Ann McDonough recommended having a backup plan in case weather delays work.
“It would be better to have something doable with rain delays expected and another horrible, messy spring — the frost bubbles and all the upheaval that happens with a not-normal spring,” McDonough said.
Bardgett said his recommendation, the reclamation and sealcoat, could serve as that backup.
“The full-depth reclamation process can go pretty fast,” he said. “That type of contract can come in very quickly. If for some reason we cannot get (asphalt) in there — due to timing, schedule, weather — we can go in there with our crew and slap down sealcoat surface just to get something on there and do the overlay sometime later in the year. That can be the worst-case scenario.”
McDonough also said she wanted Major League Baseball’s specifications on what they would need to put on their event.
Bardgett said he would bring preliminary designs, including maps, to an upcoming supervisors meeting.