DYERSVILLE, Iowa — In the final stretch before election day, Dubuque County Conservation staff and supporters are highlighting local conservation and outdoor recreation projects planned with a proposed $40 million bond ballot measure.
Revenue from the bond measure is expected to multiply as local officials utilize it as matching funds to pursue larger state and federal grants. It will need 60% of voter support by the end of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The Dubuque County Land and Water Legacy PAC, supporting the measure, said owners of a $160,000 residential property, with a taxable value of $88,000, can expect to pay a maximum of $37.85 per year ($3.15 per month) to pay for the bonds.
If the plan is approved, 35% of the money would go toward parks improvement and expansion. Another 35% would be used for water quality, land protection and habitat management.
Trail improvements, development and expansion would also receive 20%. Those, according to County Conservation Director Brian Preston, include an all-inclusive trail at Swiss Valley Nature Preserve.
“We don’t have any accessible trails at the preserve now,” he told the crowd of 20 at an open house in Dyersville on Thursday. “One of the ideas is to have an (Americans with Disabilities Act) compliant pathway so that every kid can have the opportunity to experience what everyone else does when they come to Swiss Valley.”
The remaining 10% would be for other uses, including ag-related water quality, all-terrain-vehicle trails and kayak launches.
Preston elaborated a bit on what that could mean, including for Dyersville residents and visitors — including planning for a water trail.
“That includes the North Fork of the Maquoketa, that goes through Dyersville here, Lytle Creek in southern Dubuque County and the Little Maquoketa in northern Dubuque County,” he said. “That’ll provide us with guidance to develop water trail access for kayaking, canoeing and fishing.”
Response to the open house was generally positive.
Justin Mescher, of Dyersville, brought his two children.
“We camp at New Wine (Park) currently, so we were interested in seeing where updating the electrical systems was in the list, learned about the (proposed) cabins there,” he said. “So far so good. I like the idea of it.”
Julie Wieneke, of Dyersville, hopes the measure can bring the same kind of success as similar referendums have elsewhere in Iowa.
“We have children in the Des Moines area where trails are well utilized,” she said. “We’d like to see those here.”
There were some concerns, of course. Ryan Ameskamp supported the measure, but opposed the planned paving of Heritage Trail. But, he brought constructive input — conveying the need to plant trees on the higher areas so snow stays put for snowmobilers.
Art Roche, chair of the Dubuque County Land and Water Legacy PAC, said that kind of input will be crucial if the measure is approved.
“If there are parts to this plan that you like and some you don’t like, if this passes, you will have multiple opportunities to speak your piece and add new things,” he said.