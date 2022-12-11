Among herds of happy kids, Joel Pena stood out with his orange face with black stripes and bright white chin.
“My favorite animal is a tiger,” said Pena, 10, of Darlington, Wis., explaining his choice of face-paint subject matter.
One of hundreds of kids attending today’s free Toys For Tots Kids Christmas event at Five Flags Center, Pena enjoyed the face-painting table and many of the other activities.
“It makes me happy,” he said. “There are so many things I can play on, and there are prizes.”
Organized by the Dubuque Toys for Tots organization and sponsored by Theisen’s Home-Farm-Auto, the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque and Paramount Ambulance, the event returned today following a two-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
The party included a toy and book giveaway, inflatable rides, three photo booths, music, balloon animals, food, and tours of ambulances and a Dubuque fire truck.
“I don’t know what else you could fit in this room,” said Dubuque Toys for Tots coordinator Bryce Parks.
Before its pandemic-related absence, the annual Five Flags party would routinely draw about 2,000 participants. Parks said a full arena floor today and lines of kids out the center’s entrance suggested a similar turnout this year.
“It’s great,” he said. “Everybody is well-behaved. It’s kind of like, controlled chaos, but it is controlled. Everybody is nice and polite.”
As they entered the arena, kids could collect one of four different toy items, including two art kits. Additionally, the Community Foundation distributed free books.
“Every kid leaves here with a toy and two books at least – and a full belly,” Parks said. “We doubled our cookie buy – 3,000 cookies – and (we have) milk and apples and popcorn.”
Tamarihanna Glinn, 8, of Dubuque, said she was enjoying herself at the party.
“It’s big and it has a lot of stuff for kids,” she said.
Parks said sponsors pay the bills for the party and donations provide for the items. Entry and all of the gifts and activities are free for families, too.
“It’s a no-obligation fun time – that’s exactly what it is,” said Dubuque Police Chief Jeremy Jensen.
Members of Dubuque’s police and fire departments interacted with families throughout the event.
“It seems natural for us to be involved in this,” Jensen said. “It’s an easy way for us to give back. The officers who work it enjoy it and we just have great public interaction.”
Parks said he started the party event about six years ago for two reasons – to replace the Jingle Bell Hop event that was once held at the Dubuque County Fairgrounds and as a way to find homes for a semi-tractor trailer-load of donated items that didn’t fit into the plans of his organization’s annual, formal Toys for Tots distribution.
“But this is not a toy distribution event – it’s just a party,” Parks said. “It’s a good way to celebrate the season.”
