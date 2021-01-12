Dyersville City Council members recently said they have started receiving public comments both for and against a proposed bridge that would span the North Fork of the Maquoketa River and connect 12th and 13th avenues.
During their last meeting, council members were presented with plans with cost estimate ranges of about $6.3 million to $6.9 million if a 10% contingency is included. However, the next step would be the second phase of engineering, which is estimated at about $800,000 — a sum not included in the aforenoted construction cost estimates.
While the council stated it isn’t ready to spend large sums of money on the project until the public gets a better understanding of the costs, it recently agreed to enter into another contract with consultant HDR to help identify and apply for grants while also helping the public get a clearer picture of the proposed project.
City Administrator Mick Michel also noted to the council that HDR is not the only entity working toward securing grants at this time, and ideally, city staff would like to identify $3 million to $4 million in grants for the project.
Mayor Jim Heavens said he has received multiple comments from citizens — more than he can remember getting for any other recent issues. He agreed with Council Member Mike English’s previous suggestion that it would be much easier to host a public comment session in person whenever that is possible.