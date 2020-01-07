SPECIAL AUDIENCE
Today
The Salvation Army, 1099 Iowa St. 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dominoes and cards.
Tri-State Line Dancers, 9 a.m., Masonic Temple, 1155 Locust St. Entrance on 13th Street, lower level. Details: 563-599-2748.
Tuesday Tinkers, 4 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Learn about science and tinker at the STEM programs. Program will feature a themed book, activity and snack. Limited to 20 per month, registration required. For those in kindergarten to third grade.
Wednesday
Fold Calendar Craft, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Epworth branch, 110 Bierman Road. Make and decorate a hand calendar where you can mark important dates. For those in first through fifth grades.
Pinocchio’s Puppets, 3:30 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Farley branch, 405 Third Ave. NE. Learn about puppets, make a hand puppet and marionette. Every child attendee a ticket voucher to the Heritage Center’s show “Pinocchio” on Saturday, Jan. 25. Registration required. For those in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade.
Hills & Dales Lifetime Center, 3505 Stoneman Road, 10-11 a.m. senior exercise class; 12:15-4 p.m. open euchre.
PERFORMING ARTS
Wednesday
Karaoke with Becky McMahon, 8:30 p.m., Denny’s Lux Club, 3050 Asbury Road.
LITERARY ARTS
Today
Galena LitFest: Dreams in Fiction, 2 p.m., Galena (Ill.) Center for the Arts, 219 Summit St. A two-hour workshop exploring the use of dreams in fiction.
Wednesday
Galena Litfest: Writing for Young People, 10 a.m., Galena (Ill.) Public Library, 601 S. Bench St. An overview of writing for different age groups of children from picture books to young adult. Attendees will be guided through creative exercises designed to kick start kid-lit ideas.
LEARNING
Wednesday
Device Advice, 2 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Did you receive a new device for the holiday, and aren’t quite sure what to do with it? Have questions about your smartphone or tablet? Come in, and we’ll help you figure it out.
COMMUNITY GROUPS
Today
The Point Neighborhood Association, 6:30 p.m., Holy Trinity Church basement, 1700 Rhomberg Ave. Guest speaker will be Kristin Hill, of City of Dubuque Bee Branch.
Al-Anon Stepping Stone AFG, 7 p.m., St. John’s Lutheran Church, 203 Pearl St., Guttenberg, Iowa.
Al-Anon Platteville Family Group, 7 p.m., First United Church of Christ, 110 Market St., Platteville, Wis.
Recovery International, 7:30 p.m., St. Matthew Lutheran Church, 1780 White St. From symptom-led to self-led. Details: 866-221-0302.
Make-A-Wish Committee, 5:30 p.m., UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital, 350 N. Grandview Ave.
Wednesday
Take Off Pounds Sensibly No. 285, 7:30 a.m., St. Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church, 2025 Jackson St. 7:30-8:30 weigh-in, 8:40 meeting. Details: Carrie, 563-588-9613.
Rotary Club of Galena, 11:45 a.m., DeSoto House Hotel, 230 S. Main St., Galena, Ill.
Sertoma Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St. Details: 563-582-8179 or 563-590-0018.
Noon Lions Club, noon, Diamond Jo Casino, 301 Bell St., second floor. Prospective members welcome.
Men’s Journey to Victory, 4 p.m., Nesler Centre, Eighth and Main streets, group room 2. A support group for men recovering from addictions or other life challenges. All men are welcome. Details: 563-495-1340.
Wednesday Night Women’s AA Meeting, 5:30 p.m., Dubuque Fellowship Club, 1166 Main St., lower level, enter from rear. Details: 563-588-1630.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 6 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
Alcoholics Anonymous — Basilica Basement Group, 7 p.m., St. Francis Basilica, 104 Second St., Dyersville, Iowa.
Al-Anon Westside AFG, 7 p.m., Al-Anon, 1646 Asbury Road, lower level, side entrance.
Al-Anon AFG, 8 p.m., United Church of Christ, 206 E. Platt St., Maquoketa, Iowa.
Alcoholics Anonymous, 7 p.m., Grand View United Methodist Church, 3342 John Wesley Drive. Details: 563-557-9196.
Alcoholics Anonymous: The Outcast Group, 7 p.m., Multicultural Family Center, 1157 Central Ave. A 12-step open discussion group for men and women recovering from substance abuse. Details: 563-690-6042.
PURSUITS
& HOBBIES
Today
Bingo, 6 p.m., Holy Ghost, 2921 Central Ave. Early games start at 6:10, and regular games start at 7. All are welcome.
Crochet Winter Headband, 6 p.m., Dubuque County Library, Asbury branch, 5290 Grand Meadow Drive. Learn how to keep your ears warm and look stylish at the same time. Bring a skein of worsted/bulky weight yarn and a size I/J hook. Register for the program. For those age 16 and older.
Trivia Night, 7 p.m., Hotel Julien Dubuque, 200 Main St., Riverboat Lounge. Gather three to five of your smartest friends. Prizes will be awarded to members of the winning team. Tonight’s theme is “Hollywood Murders.”
LIFESTYLE
Today
Natural Momma Birth Class, 6:30 p.m., Statera Integrated Health and Wellness Solutions, 3375 Lake Ridge Drive. Pregnant or trying to conceive? This workshop will equip your mind, body and spirit for an optimal pregnancy experience.