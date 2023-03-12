When Amber Bettcher decided to cut gluten out of her diet in 2009, she was struck by the lack of options in the tri-state area.
The Dubuque resident scoured grocery stores and researched online to find restaurants that could accommodate her gluten sensitivity, and she started taking pictures of menus with good options to save on her phone for reference.
Eventually, she started a group on Facebook called “DBQ Gluten Free Favs” for people to share their favorite restaurants and stores in the area with healthy, tasty options for people following a gluten-free diet.
“Back then, there weren’t as many restaurants who marked up their menus and explained which items were gluten-free,” Bettcher said. “The group has been a nice little resource.”
Over the years, the number of grocers and restaurants working to accommodate special dietary restrictions such as Bettcher’s has grown as businesses attempt to respond to an increase in the number of people with special diets, as well as an increase in the health consciousness of consumers generally.
Health consciousness among consumers has been on the rise for years. Data from International Food Information Council shows 54% of consumers said the “healthfulness” of their food mattered more to them in 2020 than it did in 2010.
That trend mixed with increases in the number of people eating certain diets such as vegan or vegetarian has created a new customer base for businesses looking to diversify their menu or offerings. Businesses have tried to tap into that market in myriad ways, from making small changes such as adding ingredient lists to menus to larger additions such as separate gluten-free or vegetarian menus or offerings.
Wayfarer Coffee owner Darin Shireman said he has seen a marked increase in people asking for dairy-free milks at his Dubuque shops, as well as a demand for certain vegan and vegetarian options for breakfast and lunch foods.
Plant-based milks such as almond or oat milk can help make a drink vegan or be useful for people with lactose intolerance, who otherwise might have stomach issues after drinking regular milk. Some consumers also are attracted to the alternative milks for their lower environmental footprint.
Shireman estimated that around 30% of Wayfarer drinks that typically include dairy are now prepared with plant-based milks instead.
“Maybe five years ago is when I started seeing real demand for a diversity of options. Because before it was basically just dairy or a non-dairy option, then it became soy versus almond and then it was almond and soy and oat and coconut and those types of things,” Shireman said. “And it’s gone up since the pandemic.”
He attributed at least some of that post-pandemic uptick to people having more time during lockdown to go online and research the different kinds of foods available and their health impacts. He also credited social media sites such as TikTok, where videos with the tag #oatmilk have garnered over 570 million views.
Driftless Market co-owner Royal Palmer said such trends and platforms can be a boon for small business owners trying to predict trends and customer demands. Driftless Market is a combined grocery store and deli in Platteville, Wis., dedicated to providing local, organic food options for people with all sorts of dietary needs.
“We’ll try to be reactionary and do orders every single week for customers,” Palmer said. “Sometimes, we’ll pick up a product that we saw go viral online just to see if customers in this area want it as badly as the internet claims to.”
Palmer added that being a small business has allowed the staff at Driftless Market to better serve customers and assist them with any dietary need. Workers will try to learn what is in the food sold at the store, so they can explain it to customers with allergies or help people find healthier options.
“In this area, there’s basically a food desert for people with special dietary needs, so we have a unique relationship with our customer base,” Palmer said. “Our store is kind of known as the, ‘If you can’t find it anywhere else, Driftless Market will probably carry it,’ and that comes into play a lot when it comes to vegan and organic options.”
The rising popularity of certain diets also has opened the door for new businesses, such as Galena Gluten Free Bakeshop. Owner Nia McCarthy was diagnosed years ago with celiac disease, which causes a negative immune response to eating gluten, and decided to open the business last year to help fill the gap for local gluten-free offerings.
She offers pies, cinnamon rolls and other treats that can be hard to find on a gluten-free diet in hopes that people with sensitivities or allergies don’t feel like they are missing out. Because her items are made to order, she can also substitute different ingredients as needed or requested.
“We’re only human, and we get really adjusted to our typical lifestyle. When something comes to radically change that typical diet, you feel like you’re being robbed or cheated because the alternatives are not entirely equal,” McCarthy said. “My goal is to make my dishes not taste ‘gluten-free’ or any different.”
More established dining institutions such as Dubuque Mining Co. also have been working to make menus more accommodating for health-conscious customers and those with special dietary needs.
Manager Robert Shaw said the restaurant has a vegetarian burger that has been “super popular” the past couple years and has brought in customers who might otherwise have stayed home or chosen a different restaurant.
“(The veggie burgers) are so good that I’ll have people who aren’t vegetarians come in and get it with all the toppings,” Shaw said. “And I have people who come in here just for the veggie burgers. I think demand for that stuff has increased over the years. A key thing for us is just seeing people come back.”
