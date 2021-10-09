PLATTEVILLE, Wis. — Platteville officials intend to spend nearly $2 million to fund the replacement of aging infrastructure at the city’s water and wastewater treatment plant, one of the most significant outlays in the coming year’s budget.
“The wastewater treatment plant … is also 40-plus years old now,” City Manager Adam Ruechel said. “We are going to have to start doing some pretty significant improvements and upgrades.”
The Common Council kicked off budget deliberations this week, which focused on infrastructure projects and large equipment purchases for the coming year.
The plan includes $7.6 million in proposed projects, the majority of which would be financed by $5.1 million in borrowing.
The city also will benefit from an additional $1.26 million in federal stimulus payments through the American Rescue Plan Act. The remaining costs would be paid with taxes, municipal fees and grants.
Major street repairs also comprise the bulk of planned spending in 2022, including the reconstruction of Gridley Avenue and Hickory and Cedar streets, at a combined cost of $2.3 million.
A rusting metal culvert on Main Street that was installed in the 1980s also is slated for replacement at a cost of $450,000.
“I keep hearing that people are not aware of the street changes,” Council Member Lynne Parrott said. “As this is happening, … we (should) make sure that we communicate this to (residents) with enough time so that people can adjust. They don’t need to come home and find out they can’t come down the block because we’re fixing the water main.”
Meanwhile, the unexpected collapse of a city sewer line on the University of Wisconsin-Platteville campus could cost the city up to $820,000, depending on the means by which it is replaced and university contributions to project costs.
City Public Works Director Howard Crofoot estimates the line dates to 1908.
“Normally, a sewer line lasts 80 or so years, so it’s done its duty,” he said.
Other expenses include renovations and upgrades to City Hall totaling $197,000 and the installation of a citywide camera system at a cost of $140,000.
The Platteville Fire Department will require about $371,000 to upgrade its radio equipment, which it hopes to finance largely with a $271,000 grant.
Signal interference has challenged first responders to communicate, which poses a danger during incidents. In the absence of grant funding, the department has requested the city pay for the equipment.
The city intends to allocate $75,000 for broadband development, which Ruechel called “a starting point.”
The dollars could be spent on marketing or studies or saved until additional funds are appropriated to offer a more substantive incentive to developers.
The council will begin deliberating the city’s operating budget on Oct. 19 and will vote whether to approve the entire proposal on Nov. 23 following a public hearing.