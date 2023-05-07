On a recent morning at Wahlert Catholic High School in Dubuque, more than 20 students spread out around English teacher Heather Trees’ classroom to work on planning an upcoming social justice conference.
The students, members of the school’s social justice club, laughed and chatted as Trees, who serves as the club’s adviser, called out the name of each student and genially threw them new T-shirts and other club apparel.
Among the eager students was freshman Raychel Willis, of Dubuque. Although she sings in choir and helps out with crew for the school musical, she described the social justice club as her main activity and a place where she felt she found her fit at Wahlert.
“Even though most days, I’m the only freshman in the room, they’re all so welcoming to me,” she said. “It just gives you a sense of community that you don’t really find any other way. I feel connected and useful here, like I have a purpose.”
Multiple area education officials say the kind of belonging Raychel feels is the main goal of encouraging student participation in activities beyond the classroom. And research shows that extracurricular involvement is associated with positive academic outcomes, including increased math scores and college attendance.
While many students may find a home in popular activities such as sports or music, local schools continually strive to increase student involvement by diversifying their extracurricular offerings.
“I think every kid needs to have a connection, and they need … to find kids that have similar interests or activities that they all enjoy,” said Darren Sirianni, principal of East Dubuque (Ill.) Junior High and High School. “It’s hugely important to try to find a way to get as many kids involved as possible in one activity or more.”
Finding their fit
Area schools may vary in the types of extracurricular activities they offer students, but local educational leaders are united when describing the positive outcomes for students who participate.
“Educational activities help tie (students) into school and balance things,” said Tyler Lown, activities director at Western Dubuque High School in Epworth, Iowa. “Many of them feel better about their self-esteem, they feel more engaged with their peers, and they feel a sense of pride in their community.”
According to recent data shared by Lown, 60% of students at Western Dubuque High School are involved in one or more extracurricular activities.
Their grade point average seems to correlate with the number of activities in which they participate, rising from an average GPA of 2.75 for students involved in no activities to 3.6 for students involved in four activities.
Tracking of data on the academic impact of extracurricular activities, as well as participation levels for students, varies at other area schools.
Brian Howes, principal of Dubuque Senior High School, said that while the school is required to submit participation numbers and demographics for state-sanctioned activities such as sports and competitive speech, school officials currently are working on how to better track data for clubs such as robotics and Black Excellence Association.
Still, multiple national studies have shown benefits for students who participate in such activities.
A 2015 analysis using data from the Education Longitudinal Study of 2002 showed that increased time spent in organized activities was associated with gains in math achievement, particularly for students of lower socioeconomic status. In 2016, a similar study noted that consistent participation in extracurricular activities such as school clubs, academic groups and letter sports is associated with college attendance, due in part to the communication skills and social capital students gain.
Beyond the academic benefits, other area education officials said students reap social and emotional benefits from extracurricular involvement, as they interact with their peers and adults, discover their strengths and practice skills such as time management.
“Kids that have been involved know how to stick to a mission and accomplish it,” said Sirianni.
On the flip side, activities also can serve as a home for students who may not have the strongest academic success, said Bellevue (Iowa) Community School District Superintendent Tom Meyer.
“Some students may struggle with academic things in school but have a knack for this certain (activity),” he said. “It’s really (important) to help our students find and develop their passion for life beyond high school.”
In addition to more than 20 men’s and women’s athletic programs and course-based activities such as vocal and instrumental music, Western Dubuque High School offers another two dozen clubs and activities, including a backpacking club and Quiz Bowl.
One of the school’s newest organizations, launched this school year, is a chapter of Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, a career and technical student organization for family and consumer sciences. During the 2021-2022 school year, 1,952 Iowa students were FCCLA members, according to a recent state report.
About 12 students are members of the group at Western Dubuque, according to adviser Liza Walke. At a state conference earlier this spring, senior Gabby Kaiser and junior Nevaeh Williams took fourth place for their cake design, while senior Josie Hatcher competed in fashion design.
The three girls, along with fellow club member Addison Hillery, said they appreciate the wide variety of topics students can explore as part of FCCLA.
“I love fashion and cooking, too … and (FCCLA) is kind of like all the worlds combined into one,” Hatcher said. “It has a little bit of all the things you learn in (family and consumer sciences) classes, and Ms. Walke does a great job of letting us choose what we want to compete in based on what interests us the most.”
Starting young
Students typically begin exploring their interests and discovering their passions in the elementary and middle grades, and local districts strive to offer many of extracurricular avenues for them to do so.
“The earlier we can get them thinking that being involved and being part of something is important, it develops those healthy habits and we see that continuation as they move through those middle and high school years,” said Joe Maloney, director of activities and athletics for Dubuque Community Schools.
The district’s Leadership Enrichment After-school Programs at all three middle schools offer a chance for students to experience a variety of free activities. Each school offers a homework help program for students, with other activities covering topics from Star Wars, photography and trivia to robotics, golf and improvisational acting.
According to a districtwide evaluation of the LEAP program, a total of 828 sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grade students participated in LEAP programming at Jefferson and Washington middle schools during the 2021-2022 academic year, representing about 70% of the two schools’ student population. LEAP at those two schools is funded by a grant from the Iowa Department of Education, while Roosevelt Middle School offers a variation of LEAP programming through its building budget.
Erin Hefel, activities director at Washington, said the vast array of programs available through LEAP are led by both staff members and representatives of outside organizations such as Iowa State University Extension and Outreach’s Dubuque County office or Carnegie-Stout Public Library.
“We know that these are kids that maybe haven’t found their thing here yet, and they’re trying to figure out where they fall,” she said of the participants in LEAP programming. “These are unique opportunities that our students wouldn’t normally know about or have access to.”
One LEAP program at Jefferson is an archery club, led by eighth-grade math teacher Leah Decker.
On a recent afternoon, Decker worked with six Jefferson students in the school’s gymnasium as they selected their bows and took aim at target blocks.
Colton Bush, a seventh-grader who hadn’t been at the club for a few weeks, needed a few reminders.
“Have three fingers below the arrow, none above, and don’t move your hand, just open your fingers to release it,” said eighth-grader Tommy Montelius, who was sharing a target with Colton. “You want to look directly along the arrow to aim it.”
Colton released the shot.
“That was decent,” he said, as the arrow thunked into the target, striking the yellow circle nearest to the center.
“Yeah, you got a nine,” Tommy said. “That’s the highest score.”
Tommy said he has participated in the after-school archery program for most of middle school.
“It’s different than what I’m normally used to for after-school activities. For one thing, it’s a little more violent,” he said, with a grin. “It’s fun because you can get scores.”
Decker said she feels it is valuable for schools to offer many different clubs, including sports such as archery that students might not otherwise be able to try if they lack the specialized equipment.
“Some kids may have never thought they would do archery, and they come in and they’re maybe scared or unsure, but they might end up really loving it,” she said.
As youth programming coordinator for Holy Family Catholic Schools in Dubuque, Owen Funke is responsible for not only planning and executing summer camps through the school system, but also expanding Holy Family’s after-school programming for elementary and middle school students.
He began in his role in spring 2022, offering seven after-school programs before the end of the school year. This year, 27 programs have been held, from athletic and recreational offerings to science, technology, engineering and math-based programming.
“In some surveys that we sent out to parents, we saw that sixth-graders don’t have the opportunities that the rest of the middle school has … to be involved with activities like athletics,” he said. “We wanted to get them more involved in school and the community.”
Addressing barriers
Dubuque Community Schools’ middle schools each recently conducted surveys to determine the level of student participation in extracurricular activities, identify barriers or reasons students are not participating and highlight any areas of student interest for adding new clubs.
According to Maloney, about two-thirds of students at the three middle schools are involved in some type of extracurricular activities sponsored by their school, which could include sports and music but also activities such as robotics, science bowl and peer buddies.
When students who do not participate in a school-sponsored activity were asked why they do not do so, common reasons included participation in other community-based activities, including events and programs through Boys & Girls Club of Greater Dubuque, Dubuque Dream Center, Multicultural Family Center, club sports and more.
Others, according to Maloney, are unable to participate in school activities due to responsibilities such as jobs or providing child care for siblings, or lack transportation to or from meetings after school.
School district spokesperson Mike Cyze noted that the district offers a late activity bus at Jefferson Middle School that leaves school at 4:15 p.m., making drop-off stops for students who participate in after-school activities. At the high school level, Howes said whenever possible, advisers and coaches schedule practices for freshmen and sophomores — who are less likely to drive themselves —right after school, so they don’t have to worry about finding transportation back to campus.
Lown said transportation can be a particularly prohibitive barrier in a geographically large district such as Western Dubuque, which covers about 550 square miles.
“Because our district is spread out, we need to make sure that when we’re holding activities, we need to be cognizant of the travel, for example, and try to make sure (students) have to travel once, not multiple times a day,” he said.
To address barriers of transportation and after-school commitments, many school districts have established designated periods during the school day when students can get academic help, but clubs and activities also can meet.
At Western Dubuque High School, for example, students can meet with their groups during “Bobcat Time.”
During Bobcat Time on a recent morning, about 25 students in the school’s chess club squared off in pairs across chessboards, occasionally seeking advice from adviser and English teacher Josh Lucas.
“Even kids that are out for sports or are working after school can join, and it doesn’t cost anything,” Lucas said of the club. “Sometimes, kids join this club that aren’t involved in a lot else.”
Holy Family Catholic Schools also offers meeting times for clubs during the school day. Mazzuchelli Catholic Middle School has PASS — an acronym for Physical, Academic, Social, Service — and at Wahlert it’s called Eagle Time.
Trees said hosting club meetings during Eagle Time can be beneficial for both teachers’ and students’ schedules.
“It can be harder for us to proctor a club after school,” she said. “This allows us, as teachers, to be a little more hands-on, a little more involved with our students outside of an academic capacity.”
One group that often meets during Eagle Time is the Sister Pal club, launched during the 2021-2022 school year by a group of students who previously established connections with the Sisters of St. Francis through activities such as the annual Best Franciscan Friends summer camp.
Now, more than 20 members meet monthly to make cards that are delivered to the sisters, as they did last month ahead of Earth Day.
“A lot of us have worked with the Sisters of St. Francis over the years through various things, and we had a conversation going,” said Anna Van Otterloo, a senior and the club’s president. “During COVID, this was a way to connect with them.”
Student driven
In addition to adjusting schedules, schools also seek to boost students’ desire to participate in extracurricular activities by starting new programs that cater to their interests.
In East Dubuque, Sirianni said, elementary students expressed an interest in a STEM club, which is being launched at the elementary level and may expand to the middle and high school.
“Any given year, you’ll have a kid that will throw out an idea that they like to do — bowling, bass fishing, esports,” he said. “Then the process of the school is to figure out if there are enough kids to make this work, if there’s a coach that is knowledgeable, that kind of thing.”
Tom English, Wahlert Catholic High School activities director, said students who have ideas for a new club can bring them to the administrative team, who will guide the students through the process of documenting their goals, deciding logistics such as meeting times and locations and finding a staff member to serve as an adviser or moderator. Groups such as a gaming club and knitting club have followed that route in recent years, he said.
Maloney said both student and staff interests have spurred the creation of new clubs across the Dubuque district, such as a Star Wars club at Roosevelt Middle School inspired by a teacher’s love of the science fiction franchise.
In general, he said, the district’s strategic plan has led officials to seek out opportunities to diversify club offerings.
“We really try to focus on the kids that aren’t working after school, aren’t providing child care, aren’t involved in something else in the community,” he said. “How do we look at opportunities to bring them into the fold and have them participate in something?”
In the district’s recent middle school activity survey, soccer and esports emerged as top contenders for activities students would like to see added to the schools’ offerings, along with outdoor activities such as fishing and gardening.
In response, Maloney said, a teacher at Jefferson plans to offer a soccer program as a LEAP activity, and district staff are examining the possibility of implementing soccer as a sport at the middle school level.
The district is already in the process of launching competitive high school dance teams for the 2023-2024 academic year after hearing from parents and students who were interested in such offerings.
Howes said the district’s student equity committee recently spoke with him about the possibility of launching a “culture club” next year at Senior to get more students involved. Monthly meetings could focus on different cultures and introduce students to the food and traditions of that culture, perhaps with input from foreign exchange students at the school.
English said educators ultimately “want to try to find a place where everybody can fit in.”
“Not everybody’s an athlete. Not everybody’s interested in fine arts. But we want everybody (to have) a place they can find a niche and a common purpose,” English said.
