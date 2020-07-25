The Iowa Court of Appeals again has denied a request for postconviction relief from at former Dubuque man convicted of a fatal stabbing.
Kenyatta S. Harlston, 52, was convicted of second-degree murder and sentenced to 50 years in prison for the stabbing death of Nicholas Blackburn, 24, during a racially charged street fight outside of a Central Avenue bar in Dubuque in August 2007.
Harlston’s application, written on his own behalf, lists a range of reasons why he should be granted postconviction relief, including that his attorney during a previous postconviction relief case was ineffective.
The Iowa Court of Appeals again denied his request.