A Dubuque nonprofit organization hosts a fundraising event with an evening of Middle Eastern food, culture, and music.
“Middle Eastern Night” will be held from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 at Convivium Urban Farmstead, 2811 Jackson St., according to an online announcement.
The event features a Middle Eastern “mezze,” a traditional celebratory meal that consists of wave after wave of small plates -- meats, salads, vegetables dips -- served family style.
Tickets are available on a sliding scale from $75 to $95 to $125.
Proceeds support Convivium’s efforts to address local food insecurity.
Tickets are available online at bit.ly/3R9aIFA.
