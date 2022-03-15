DYERSVILLE, Iowa — Dyersville City Council members recently awarded the first portion of the massive Field of Dreams utility project, which surprisingly came in under the engineer’s estimate.
That portion was awarded to Anstoetter Construction Co. of Farley, for $2,668,181, which is $331,818, or 11%, less than the engineer’s estimate.
Marc Ruden, an engineer with Origin Design Co., and City Administrator Mick Michel recommended Anstoetter as the company has the experienced workforce and equipment needed to get the job done in time for the Aug. 11 Major League Baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and Cincinnati Reds.
Council members previously heard concerns that this portion of the Field of Dreams project, which aims to deliver potable water to the movie site by Aug. 1, could be impacted by supply-chain issues and inflation, but neither appears to be the case.
However, the second portion of the project might not be so fortunate in that regard, Ruden said.
With an estimated cost of $1 million, it contains roughly a mile of 12-inch water main that will upsize the existing infrastructure in the area between Iowa 136 and Country Club Court on Dyersville East Road. The project also will cut through Lumber Specialties across Beltline Road and the railroad tracks down to First Avenue Northeast.
“The purpose of this project is to increase the city’s ability to both get water out to the Field of Dreams site and serve to recirculate water throughout the community,” Ruden said.
The second portion of the project has a completion date of Oct. 1, but construction will pause from Aug. 1 to Aug. 20 to accommodate the MLB game. It will go out to bid March 29 and could be approved as soon as April 4.
Funding for the work will come from a recently awarded $11 million grant through Iowa’s Water Infrastructure Fund, which is funded through the American Rescue Plan Act.