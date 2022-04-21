MANCHESTER, Iowa — Ryan Miller will run 100 miles in 24 hours this weekend to raise money for children’s vision as part of the Vision Runner Run Club.
He invites local residents to join him for as long as they want.
Originally from southern California, Miller worked at Anamosa State Penitentiary for the past seven years and started working as a dispatcher for Manchester Police Department five months ago. Miller said he has been into physical fitness for as long as he can remember.
“Ever since I was young, before I could even walk, I was swinging a baseball bat and throwing a football around, so I’ve always played those sports growing up,” he said. “In the last five to six years, I’ve gotten into the endurance stuff of local running events. I got started with 5Ks, got into marathons, and it went up from there as I fell in love with distance running.”
Last year, Miller did a charity run across the state and was inspired by people who came out to run parts of it with him. Even people who had never done anything physical before rode a bike alongside him and said how inspiring it was to get out and do something.
Miller wanted to open up an event where even more people could be a part of something like that through the 24-hour run.
“I’m going to be at the track at West Delaware with the plan to run the thing for the full 24 hours,” he explained. “That’s going to be a task in and of itself, but my personal goal is to cover 100 miles in those 24 hours, circling around. I’m opening it up to everyone else to come and be a part of it with a group goal of hitting 1,000 miles.
“Anyone can come out at any time in those hours and chip in whatever they want, whether it’s a mile, 10 miles or more. They can leave and come back. They can do it in one shot, show up at 2 a.m. — whatever they want to do, I’ll be there.”
All funds from runner registration will be sent to the Manchester Lions Club Iowa KidSight Vision Program, the state version of a nationwide program that provides free vision screenings to young children. Miller has personal experience with KidSight thanks to the program bringing his son’s vision issues to his attention.
“I found out about it when my son was 3 years old and going to a local day care in town,” Miller said. “We got a letter in the mail one day saying he did the vision screening and they found something, recommending we visit a local optometrist as soon as possible. We took him and found he had a severe vision issue in one of his eyes. … It’s a really cool program because if you don’t have any kind of vision issues like his mother and I never did, it’s not something you think about.”
Miller said putting together the 24-hour vision run is a way of putting his passion into something beneficial and, from his past in local races, he knows it’s something people can get behind and raise a bit of money. People who donate $25 or more will receive a shirt, run club wristband and race bib, along with provided snacks and drinks.
For more information, visit visionrunner.org.