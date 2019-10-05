Applications are being accepted for the latest round of City Life, the City of Dubuque’s free citizen’s academy.
Participants in City Life will interact with city staff, learn more about services and programs, tour city facilities and learn about different opportunities to get involved. There is no cost to participate, though only 25 spots are available.
City Life sessions will take place over six sessions on Tuesdays and Thursdays in November. Sessions will be held from 6 to 9 p.m. Nov. 7, 12, 14, 19, 21 and 25. Dinner will be provided each evening.
Applications are due by Monday, Oct. 28. To fill out an application, visit CityofDubuque.org/citylife.