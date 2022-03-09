A bill recently introduced in the state Assembly by southwest Wisconsin lawmakers would support efforts to test privately-owned wells.
Many in the state, including an estimated 44% of residents in Grant, Iowa and Lafayette counties, get their water from private wells. It is up to well owners to test their own water, and if neglected, contaminated water could cause sickness.
The bill would create a grant program to help counties, cities, villages and towns test and map private wells and to help county health, and land and water conservation departments provide education and outreach related to testing.
It was authored by Rep. Todd Novak, R-Dodgeville, and introduced by a bipartisan slate of lawmakers, including Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City.
“Clean water is not a Democrat or a Republican issue — it’s a state of Wisconsin issue,” Novak said.
Tranel could not be reached for comment.
As currently written, the bill would require the results of the private well tests be shared with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point Center for Watershed Science and Education.
“When it comes to municipal water, there’s rules and regulations that cover those systems,” said Kevin Masarik, groundwater education specialist at the center. “If water tests above standards, they’re required to make it right.”
But for private wells, the rules largely are focused on construction. New wells are tested, and testing is required after repairs, but otherwise, it is up to the owner to prioritize testing. The Wisconsin Department of Health Services recommends testing for bacteria and nitrate annually and for arsenic at least once.
“There’s definitely incredibly good reason for private wells to be tested,” Masarik said.
He said that if the bill is passed, the testing data could help inform outreach efforts and add to the center’s collection of private well data.
“We know a lot already,” Masarik said. “The benefit of this project if the funding does go through is it allows communities where we maybe don’t have a lot of data to do a bit more of a concentrated effort. ... It could fill in the blanks. A lot of the wells, we might have one sample from the last 20 years.”
Novak previously served as chairman of the Speaker’s Task Force on Water Quality, which conducted hearings to understand water quality challenges in communities across the state.
That effort produced scores of bills, Novak said, but progress on those efforts was interrupted by the pandemic and many didn’t make it out of the state Senate.
The well grant bill was brought back this year for discussion and to keep the issue on people’s minds, but Novak said it likely won’t go through until the next state budget process.
“There’s bipartisan support for this bill,” Novak said. “I believe this bill will get some movement.”