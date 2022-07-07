Dubuque City Council members this week agreed to further delay a work session to discuss the future of Five Flags Center.
Council members unanimously voted to reschedule the planned work session from July 11 to Oct. 24 after city staff asked for more time to further research projects the city could pursue to improve Five Flags Center and provide updated cost estimates.
Dubuque Leisure Services Manager Marie Ware said the city will spend $30,000 to $50,000 to hire a consultant to provide updated cost estimates for improvement scenarios that had been presented to the council in 2018 and to incorporate an updated list of needed capital improvements into those scenarios.
“It’s really to look at it and get updates for everything,” Ware said. “Prices have changed tremendously.”
The work session initially was scheduled by council members after they unanimously voted not to go forward with a March referendum asking residents to approve the city borrowing up to $92 million to construct a new Five Flags Center. The project would have expanded seating from 4,000 to 6,400, along with making improvements to the historic Five Flags Theater.
City Council members decided against moving forward with the vote after learning that borrowing the money would put the city at 86% of its statutory debt limit and could result in a downgrade in the city’s bond rating.
Council members now want to explore improvement scenarios previously presented in 2018. One scenario involves making the minimum needed maintenance improvements to Five Flags Center to keep it operational, estimated to cost $8.7 million in 2018.
Another scenario would involve a limited renovation of the facility without expanding the existing footprint, priced at $18.6 million in 2018, along with requiring $25 million in capital improvement needs over the next 15 years after its completion.
A third scenario would involve a smaller expansion of the existing arena to 5,600 seats, last estimated to cost $57.9 million.
Ware said the updated cost assessments and new list of needed capital improvements to Five Flags Center could result in these scenarios being modified from their original designs.
Council Member Susan Farber asked if staff also would explore a “boutique” improvement option proposed by Five Flags Center Manager H.R. Cook, which would include redesigning Five Flags Center to realign the interior space and create outdoor concert space and seating on Fifth Street and the adjacent property.
City Manager Mike Van Milligen said the city will not explore that option and will prioritize identifying the cost of needed capital improvements at Five Flags Center.
“I think a boutique facility would have a lot of different definitions for a lot of different people,” Van Milligen said. “It potentially really describes a whole new facility that is just not the kind of facility we have today, and it would be a pretty expensive undertaking, I think.”
Council Member Katy Wethal also suggested that city staff explore making phased improvements to Five Flags Center, instead of completing everything with one project.
“I am curious about how we could look at a staged process,” she said. “I also think it would be wise of us to look into the future of what we want to prioritize as next steps.”
Ware said she intends to present the council with updated information on Five Flags Center in time for council members to still consider scheduling a March 7 referendum.
Mayor Brad Cavanagh said he is disappointed that the work session was delayed but stressed the importance of getting an updated price tag for making any improvements to Five Flags Center.
“I’ve said quite a few times that we need to do this right,” he said. “It’s unfortunate that we are delaying again, but I think it’s also pretty obvious that the financial pressures in our overall economy have led us to this point.”
